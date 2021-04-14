Global Sleeping Mattress Market to reach $39.9 billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sleeping mattress market generated $33.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $39.9 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2027. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Rapid urbanization and expansion of the hospitality industry, rise in prevalence of back and posture-related concerns, and ongoing innovations drive the growth of the global sleeping mattress market. However, surge in prevalence of bed allergies and availability of counterfeit products hinder the market growth. On the other hand, recycling activities of mattresses and health monitoring through sleeping mattresses present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Owing to lockdown restrictions, manufacturing activities of sleeping mattresses have been hindered, raw material supply hampered, and the entire supply chain disrupted.

Offline distribution activities faced many challenges due to strict lockdown imposed in many countries by their government authorities to restrict the spread of coronavirus. However, manufacturers and distributors opted for online distribution to make the most of the situation.

During the post-lockdown, the manufacturing and distribution activities are expected to get back on track as governments lifted off restrictions.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global smart sensor market based on product type, end user, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product type, the foam segment held the highest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the hybrid segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on end user, the residential segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global sleeping mattress market, and is projected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the commercial segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2019, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2027. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the largest CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2027.

Leading players of the global sleeping mattress market analyzed in the research include Kurl-On Ltd., Paramount Beds Co. Ltd., Leggett & Platt, Serta Simmons, Saatva, Sleep Number Corporation, Silentnight Groups, Spring Air, Tempur Sealy, and Kingsdown.

