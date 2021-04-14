Continuous Bioprocessing Market to be Worth $197.8 million by 2027- Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Analysis and Forecasts by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “Continuous Bioprocessing Market by Product (Filtration, Chromatography, Centrifuges, Consumables), Application (Commercial {Vaccines, Monoclonal Antibodies}, R&D), End User (Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, CROs), and Geography - Forecast to 2027”, published by Meticulous Research®, the continuous bioprocessing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.9% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $197.8 million by 2027.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5079

Continuous bioprocessing consists of integrated continuous unit processes without intermediate holding tanks through which product travels into containers in a constant flow. Continuous unit operations are characterized by extremely intensified processing with short downtimes. An end-to-end bioprocess includes perfusion bioreactors, multi-column chromatography systems, and multi-column intermediate purification systems. Some pharma and biopharma manufacturers are adopting a hybrid approach to continuous bioprocessing in which only upstream or downstream process is operated continuously.

The growth in the continuous bioprocessing market is mainly attributed to the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals, growing development of new technologies and products related to continuous bioprocessing, and rising government support for biopharmaceutical manufacturing. In addition, significant opportunities in Asia-Pacific and Latin America and growing approval for personalized medicines further support this market's growth. However, factors such as the high risk of contamination with continuous bioprocessing, the complex nature of continuous bioprocessing in downstream processes, and the shortage of bioprocessing professionals are expected to hinder the adoption of continuous bioprocessing.

Over the years, several advances have been made in bioprocessing to cut costs, improve product yield, and streamline integration between upstream and downstream processing. Advances in upstream processing have focused on key areas like increased volumetric productivity through process intensification, increasing cell-specific productivity, greater cellular and molecular biology, and accelerating process development timeline. Bioprocessing operations have also led to other innovations like continuous improvements in cell expression systems and development and improvement of disposable bioreactors impacting bioprocessing operations, leading to new product launches. For instance, in September 2020, Cytiva (U.S.) launched its Xcellerex Automated Perfusion System (APS) for biotherapeutic manufacturing.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Continuous Bioprocessing Market

The global COVID-19 pandemic has affected the healthcare industry diversely. The adoption of continuous bioprocessing technologies is expected to rise due to accelerated R&D to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines.

To curb the spread of the novel COVID-19 virus, countries worldwide went under strict lockdowns, which resulted in the disrupted supply chains for sourcing raw materials. With the growing vaccine and therapeutic candidates in the pipeline, the demand for novel manufacturing approaches like continuous processing is accelerating, positively impacting the market.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5079

The biopharma industry is focusing on adopting flexible and adaptable approaches, necessitating the adoption of flexible manufacturing strategies like continuous bioprocessing. This adaptability helps the industry develop and produce COVID-19 vaccines, diagnostics, equipment, and therapeutics. Attention has focused on the development of vaccines, new antiviral agents, and convalescent plasma infusions. For instance, monoclonal antibodies, a type of therapeutic agent, are under investigation to treat COVID-19. In November 2020, the FDA granted emergency use authorization for both bamlanivimab and the combination of casirivimab and imdevimab in outpatients with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19. The companies like GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (U.K.), Sanofi (France), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.) are exploring different approaches like recombinant protein therapy and viral vector platforms for discovering COVID-19 vaccine modalities.

The continuous bioprocessing market is segmented on the basis of product (filtration, chromatography, centrifuges, consumables), application (commercial {vaccines, monoclonal antibodies}, R&D), end user (pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, CROs), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at the global and regional levels.

Based on product, the filtration systems and consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the overall continuous bioprocessing market in 2020. The growing demand for higher standards of filter operations in biopharma manufacturing is one of the major drivers for this segment's growth. Filter manufacturers are developing filtration technologies for continuous bioprocessing to achieve both separation and purification through a combination of physical removal capabilities of filtration and size exclusion.

Quick Buy – Continuous Bioprocessing Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/13717155

On the basis of application, the commercial segment accounted for the largest share of the overall continuous bioprocessing market in 2020. Growing investments in constructing facilities compatible with continuous bioprocessing for biopharmaceuticals' commercial manufacturing is a key market driver. Also, the growing approval of antibodies and therapeutic proteins and on-going and future capacity expansions by various commercial biopharmaceutical manufacturers to cater to unmet demand for vaccines and other biopharmaceutical products in a short period is accelerating the growth of this segment. Commercial manufacturing includes vaccine manufacturing, mAb manufacturing, gene and cell therapy manufacturing, and recombinant protein production. In 2020, the mAb manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

Based on end user, CDMOs and CROs segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing trend towards outsourcing biologics manufacturing and favorable regulatory reforms for CMOs.

Some of the key players operating in the global continuous bioprocessing market are 3M (U.S.), Cytiva (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sartorius AG (Germany), Repligen Corporation (U.S.), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Applikon Biotechnology (The Netherlands), Pall Corporation (U.S.), and Bionet (Spain) among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/continuous-bioprocessing-market-5079

Scope of the Report:

Continuous Bioprocessing Market, by Product

Filtration Systems and Consumables

Chromatography Systems and Consumables

Bioreactors

Sterilizers

Centrifuges

Incubators and Shakers

Mixing Systems

Cell Culture Media, Buffers, and Reagents

Other Instruments and Consumables

Continuous Bioprocessing Market, by Application

Commercial Vaccines mAb Production Recombinant Protein Production Cell and Gene Therapy Production

R&D

Continuous Bioprocessing Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations and Contract Research Organizations

Academic and Research Institutes

Continuous Bioprocessing Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5079

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market by Product (Filtration, Chromatography, Columns, Bioreactor, Cell Culture, Service), Application (Commercial, Research), And End User (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, CDMO)- Global Forecast To 2023

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/biopharmaceutical-processing-equipment-consumables-market-4200

Cell Culture Market by Product [Consumables (Media, Reagents, Sera, FBS, Antibiotics, Growth Factor, Buffer), Equipment (Bioreactor, Centrifuge)], Application (Biopharmaceutical, Cancer, Stem Cell), and End User (Pharma, Research)- Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/cell-culture-market-4788



Downstream Bio-processing Controllers Market by Procedure (Chromatography, TFF), Product (Chromatography Controller System, TFF Controller System, Disposable Flow Path], Application (Commercial, Research), and End User - Global Forecasts to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/downstream-bio-processing-controllers-market-5033

Contract Research Organizations (CRO) Market by Services (Clinical Research [Phase II, Phase III], Pre-Clinical [Pharmacokinetics, Toxicology], Laboratory Services, and others), Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Immunology), End User (Pharma and Biotech, Medical Device), and Geography - Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/CRO-market-5129

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.