Flow Alkaline Spring Water deploys Safe Entry at all bottling plants in North America

TORONTO, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America's first socially responsible artisan alkaline water plant, Flow Alkaline Spring Water (Flow), continues to pioneer the way in the health and wellness arena. They were one of the first in Eastern Canada to partner with Predictmedix Inc. (CSE: PMED, OTCQB: PMEDF) and Juiceworks Exhibits (JUICEWORKS) to implement Safe Entry at one of their Aurora plants in August 2020.



Initially deployed as a beta site, Safe Entry quickly became an integral part of Flow's health and safety protocol. The autonomous nature of the technology and the robust multi-symptom screening imparted an added sense of security among their workforce. As part of their ongoing commitment to their valued staff, they have entered into a multi-unit contract for 24 months. Flow will now be expanding the program to their packaging plants in Aurora, Ontario and Verona, Virginia.

"Implementing Safe Entry at our plants has dramatically decreased our absenteeism and increased employee peace of mind. Keeping our staff safe is top priority, and as such, we were determined to implement the best available solution, which we found in Safe Entry," affirms Nicholas Reichenback, Founder & Executive Chairman, Flow Alkaline Spring Water

Designed by infectious disease experts, along with a global team of data scientists, this patent-pending solution uses artificial intelligence to analyze multiple symptoms associated with COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, providing results in seconds.

"Flow is a valued partner, and we are honoured to support them during this challenging time by making things a little easier on their essential workforce. We value their trust in us and count it a privilege to be out there supporting businesses that are continuing to give back to our communities amid the pandemic," commented Jonathan Auger, President & Founder of JUICEWORKS.

“Flow has been one of the earliest adopters of our technology and with them seeing a long-term value in our technology to keep their staff safe is a further testament to the utility of our technology in creating safe workplace environments. We are honoured to support them by deploying our technology throughout their operations in North America,” commented Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO of Predictmedix.

About JUICEWORKS

Founded in 1995 by Jonathan Auger, JUICEWORKS Exhibits began as a one-man team, servicing the exhibit marketing industry. Jon quickly earned the respect of clients and industry peers. This ultimately resulted in a substantial client increase and agency partners throughout North America. Today, with 2 North American locations (Toronto, Las Vegas), JUICEWORKS continues to deliver award-winning projects. Their exponential growth is evident in being recognized by Growth 500 as one of Canada's fastest-growing companies three years running and Lenovo's small business of the year award for 2019. JUICEWORKS is acknowledged by clients globally as the go-to supplier for innovative design, quality craftsmanship and production. Their offerings include commercial space design and production, pop-up shops, custom exhibit/event fabrication, experiential marketing, mobile marketing initiatives, museums and general contracting for events. To find out more, visit getsafeentry.com or juiceworks.ca

Source: JUICEWORKS EXHIBITS

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix Inc. is an artificial intelligence ("AI") company developing disruptive tools for impairment testing and healthcare. It is intended that the Company's cannabis and alcohol impairment detection tools will be used across various workplaces and by law enforcement agents. Its technology uses facial and voice recognition to identify both cannabis and alcohol impairment by utilizing multiple features along with numerous different data points. Testing does not require any body fluids or human intervention, thereby helping to remove human error and the potential for discrimination and prejudice.

The Company is also developing AI based screening for the healthcare industry. The recent advent of COVID-19 pandemic has placed unprecedented stress on the global economy and highlights the need for tools to help screen mass populations for infectious diseases, with the hope of preventing pandemics in the future. In turn, Predictmedix Inc. is expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for infectious disease symptoms.

Additionally, psychiatric disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer's disease can carry a significant burden and early identification is the key to better management. To help address this, the Company is also expanding its proprietary AI technology to screen for psychiatric and/or brain disorders such as depression, dementia and Alzheimer's disease. To find out more visit us at www.predictmedix.com

Disclaimer: "The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time."

Source: PREDICTMEDIX, INC