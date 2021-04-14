Innovation In Mining Technologies Constitute Major Trends In The Coal Market

LONDON, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports



According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the coal market, coal mines are prone to hazards and mining companies are increasingly focusing on technologies to prevent accidents and improve the safety of miners. Government regulations, and health and safety standards developed by international mining groups also promote efficient safety practices. Some of the reasons for the occurrence of accidents in mining include ineffective drilling, blasting, loading and hauling, leaking out of poisonous methane gas, coal dust, and machinery collisions. Sensor-based methane detectors use RFID technology to monitor and control the level of methane which can cause explosions. GE’s CoalPlus technology helps in reducing coal dust in mining operations by up to 90%.

Companies such as Fletcher, JOY, Hilti and Orica are providing automated temporary roof support (ATRS) and mobile roof support (MRS) solutions to prevent rock falls caused by bolting of rocks, which involves inserting a steel rod into the rock formation to support the roof or sides of the rock cavity. Caterpillar’s Cat Detect Personnel technology indicates possible collisions, speeding or rollovers.

The innovation in mining technologies is also supported by the governments and research partners around the world. For instance, in February 2021, the Shanxi Provincial People’s Government of China in collaboration with Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Jinneng Holding Group Co., Ltd., and Shanxi Cloud Times Technology Co., Ltd. opened an ‘Intelligent Mining Innovation Lab’ in the Shanxi Province in China. The lab is intended to promote innovation in coal mining technologies with the main focus on the use of “coal mine information network”, “automation enablement”, “intelligent perception technology”, “coal mine big data”, and others.

The major players covered in the global coal industry report are Coal India Limited, BHP Billiton Ltd, Rio Tinto Group, ShenHua Group, China Coal Energy Co Ltd.

The global coal market size is expected to grow from $705.8 billion in 2020 to $786.64 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The coal mining market is expected to reach $962.88 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.

High efficiency low emissions (HELE) technologies are a group of diverse technologies developed to increase the efficiencies of coal-fired power plants and reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, as well as non-GHG emissions such as nitrogen oxide (NOx), sulphur dioxide (SO2) and particulate matter (PM). HELE technologies are critical to achieving global climate goals and sustainable development. The coal market outlook shows that HELE coal technologies are operating throughout the world and being deployed commercially in Germany, Italy, India, South Korea, Japan, Poland, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Slovenia, the USA, Australia, South Africa and China.

With such improved and innovative technologies in the mix, the coal mining industry is also based on large and complex data sets, the true potential of which is being realized now as coal mining companies are increasingly investing in big data technology. By using big data analytics, coal mining companies can speed analytics, evaluate data, and crunch volumes of internal and external data to identify trends and make better predictions improving performance and ensuring safer mining operations. Big data analytics helps in improving efficiency at operations level and safety and security in the mines. Big Data analytics provides insights based on real-time monitoring of people in mines, environment inside the mine such as gas concentration, amount of coal dust, wind speed, and also helps in monitoring the mining equipment. Companies such as Joy Global and Rio Tinto have increasingly adopted big data technology to improve efficiency of the systems.

