English French

Paris, April 14, 2021, 5:45 pm

PRESS RELEASE

Eramet: Release of the 2020 Universal Registration Document

Eramet announces the filing of its 2020 Universal Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers, ”AMF“) on 14 April 2021.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document can be viewed on the Company's website ( www.eramet.com , in the Investors / Regulated Information section). Copies of this document are also available, free of charge, at the Company’s registered office located at: 10, boulevard de Grenelle, 75015 Paris, France.

The 2020 Universal Registration Document includes the following documents:

2020 annual financial report, including the Statement on non-financial performance

(“DPEF” 1 ) and the Vigilance Plan,



(“DPEF” ) and the Vigilance Plan, Report of the Board of Directors on Corporate governance,



Report on the Statutory auditors’ fees,



Information on the share buyback programme.





Calendar

26/04/2021: Publication of 2021 first-quarter turnover

28/05/2021: Shareholders’ General Meeting

28/07/2021: Publication of 2021 half-year results

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet, a global mining and metallurgical group, is a key player in the extraction and valorisation of metals (manganese, nickel, mineral sands) and the elaboration and processing of alloys with a high added value (high-speed steels, high-performance steels, superalloys, aluminium and titanium alloys).

The Group supports the energy transition with high growth potential activities, including lithium and recycling.

Eramet positions itself as the privileged partner of its customers in sectors that include carbon and stainless steel, aerospace, pigments, energy, and new battery generations.

Building on its operating excellence, the quality of its investments and the expertise of its employees, the Group leverages an industrial, managerial and societal model that is virtuous and value-accretive. As a contributive corporate citizen, Eramet strives for a sustainable and responsible industry.

Eramet employs more than 13,000 people in 20 countries, with turnover of more than €3.5 billion in 2020.

For further information, visit www.eramet.com



INVESTOR CONTACT



Investor Relations Director



Sandrine Nourry-Dabi

T. +33 1 45 38 37 02



sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com





PRESS CONTACT







Communications Director



Pauline Briand



pauline.briand@eramet.com









Image 7



Marie Artzner

T. +33 1 53 70 74 31 | M. +33 6 75 74 31 73

martzner@image7.fr



















1 Déclaration de Performance Extra-Financière







Attachment