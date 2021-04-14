Mursion Named One of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas by the Financial Times

San Francisco, CA, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mursion, the industry leader in immersive VR training for essential skills in the workplace, is pleased to announce its ranking in the second annual Financial Times The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies list for 2021.

The compilation features 500 companies located in seven countries across the Americas that have shown the highest growth in publicly disclosed revenues between 2016 and 2019. Mursion is listed at number 306 with a 190 percent absolute growth rate and a 43 percent compound growth rate during this time period. The technology sector once again led the prestigious rankings — accounting for 28 percent of the overall list — including Mursion. Additionally, Mursion is one of only seven education-centered organizations to be named to the list.

“It is an honor to be recognized for our company’s growth alongside such forward-thinking organizations by the Financial Times,” said Mursion Co-founder and CEO Mark Atkinson. “Since our founding in 2015, we have been striving to meaningfully contribute to our clients’ leadership development initiatives. During such a time as this, we’re fortunate to partner with clients whose priorities are well-aligned with our mission: to improve human interactions, at work and in our communities. While there is so much more to accomplish, this ranking points to the true progress that we’ve experienced.”

The Financial Times The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2021 list was compiled with research group Statista and ranks entrants by compound annual growth rate in reported revenue between 2016 and 2019. This data reflects the strength of a company’s overall business ecosystem, which is especially significant during the global pandemic. The willingness of companies to publicly disclose this financial information — financial executives were required to verify the figures shared — offers an insightful look into the health of these businesses, many of them privately held.



