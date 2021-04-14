Investor news: FK Distribution expands the cooperation with Deutsche Post

English Danish

Investor news

14 April 2021

FK Distribution, subsidiary of North Media, and Deutsche Post have agreed to expand their cooperation on the packing of leaflets. From 1 July 2021, FK Distribution will be packing leaflets for over half a million German households in Schleswig-Holstein, where Deutsche Post undertakes the distribution. The leaflets will be packed at FK Distribution’s facilities in Tilst.

FK Distribution currently undertakes the packing of leaflets for 143,000 households in Flensburg on behalf of Deutsche Post.

The expansion has no consequence in terms of North Medias guidance for 2021 and ambitions for 2022-2023. But the agreement supports FK Distribution’s ambition in regards of using its highly efficient and technological set-up for offering environmentally friendly packaging and logistics solutions to other adjacent markets.

Further information:

Lasse Ingemann Brodt, telephone +45 20 24 32 92