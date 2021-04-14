Three Presidential Finalists Announced for Community College of Aurora

Denver, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Colorado Community College System (CCCS) Chancellor Joe Garcia announced three finalists in the running for president of Community College of Aurora (CCA).

CCA President Dr. Betsy Oudenhoven will step down on July 31, 2021, as part of her planned retirement, concluding 10 years of leadership at the college and a remarkable 42-year career in higher education that includes various leadership roles at 2 and 4-year colleges in Wisconsin, Minnesota, New York, and Illinois.

The search advisory committee, comprised of college and community representatives, conducted a thorough screening and preliminary interviews with applicants in order to identify those best suited to lead CCA with long-term success.

The three finalists are (in order of last name):

Dr. Mordecai Brownlee , Vice President for Student Success, St. Phillip's College

, Vice President for Student Success, St. Phillip's College Dr. Stephanie Fujii , Vice President of Academic Affairs, Scottsdale Community College

, Vice President of Academic Affairs, Scottsdale Community College Dr. Michelle Schutt, Vice President of Student Services, College of Southern Idaho

Bios for each finalist and information for upcoming forums are available on CCA’s website at the following link: https://www.ccaurora.edu/presidential-search.

Presidential finalists will meet virtually with the CCA community in April through public forums to allow faculty, staff, and college constituents to learn more about their experience, leadership style, and philosophies on a variety of issues.

Virtual, public forums are scheduled as follows:

Dr. Michelle Schutt - Monday, April 19, 11:15 a.m. - Noon

Dr. Mordecai Brownlee - Tuesday, April 20, 11:15 a.m. - Noon

Dr. Stephanie Fujii - Wednesday, April 21, 11:15 a.m. - Noon

Feedback surveys will be requested from participants who interact with finalists. Surveys will be reviewed by Chancellor Garcia prior to his selection of the new CCA president. Input from the college community is encouraged and will be instrumental in the selection process.

