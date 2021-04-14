ABO-GROUP now pursues acquisition of SEGED in France

English Dutch French

Ghent, 14 April 2021, 6 p.m.

Press release / Regulated information

ABO-GROUP announces that it has signed a letter of intent for the acquisition of the French company SEGED. This acquisition is an important step for the further development of the environmental activities in France. ABO-GROUP expects to complete the acquisition, after completion of due diligence, in the second quarter of 2021.



SEGED is an environmental and ecological consultant and is located in Saint-Maximin-la-Sainte-Baume in the French department of Var. SEGED's activities seamlessly integrate with those of GEO+ Environnement, the French specialist in mines, quarries and ecology, which was acquired by the group at the end of last year.

SEGED

SEGED (Société d'Etudes et de Gestion de l'Environnement et de Déchets) is a consultancy agency specialised in the field of environment and ecology. Since its creation in 2001, it has developed a strong expertise in environmental studies and environmental coordination, waste streams and remediation. The engineering office has a multidisciplinary team of some 25 experts and achieves a turnover of approximately 1.75 million euros.

About ABO-GROUP

ABO-GROUP is a Euronext-listed group of semi-integrated consultancy, testing & monitoring companies, focusing on soil, geotechnical and environmental research. With its twenty-five offices, ABO-GROUP is active in Belgium, the Netherlands, France and the United Kingdom. The group also operates internationally on a project basis. ABO-GROUP guarantees its clients a sustainable solution. For a more detailed description of the group's activities, please visit the ABO-GROUP website (www.abo-group.eu).

For more information:

ABO-GROUP Environment NV

Frank De Palmenaer

CEO ABO-GROUP Environment NV

frank.depalmenaer@abo-group.eu

T +32 (0)9 242 88 22

Attachment