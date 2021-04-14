HONG KONG, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tailor Insight, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "WMI Hologram Cloud, Tesla and Facebook Apply Brain-Computer Interface to Holographic AR Scenario, Making 5G+AI a Mainstream Technology". Recently, the American technology company Cognixion launched a headset called ONE AR on February 22. ONE AR headset, which can receive brain ideas and give feedback on them, is a brain-computer interface (BCI) that can convert ideas into device instructions. ONE AR headset, as a hands-free augmented reality device, can control the computer interface through the brain. Prior to this, it has launched eye-tracking AI software based on Apple's original deep sense camera, and iOS applications for emotional expression training. This brain-computer AR headset looks like a helmet. It has an all-in-one wireless design and works independently. It does not need to be connected to a computer or power supply.



According to the development team, it has an adjustable strap on the top of the device, which can adapt to any head shape, and deploys machine learning algorithms to optimize the speed of BCI. There are soft fillers around the inside of the glasses, so even if you wear them for a longer time, you will not feel particularly uncomfortable.

At the same time, Cognixion ONE also has a complete system to satisfy interactive experience and entertainment. The glasses of ONE AR are equipped with smart dual-display screens, which can be used to realize various entertainment activities through the screen, such as games, phone calls, as well as office audio and video.

Cognixion ONE will include an enhanced communication application and an integrated AI virtual assistant for home automation control and companionship, making it an insurance-funded wearable Speech generation device. Cognixion ONE has a new breakthrough in the human-computer interface. It is a practical wearable device that allows you to control the computer with your brain. It allows people with severe motor and speech impairments to talk to family and friends, and to interact with the digital and physical world through an integrated virtual assistant.

The working principle of Cognixion ONE is similar to the existing brain-computer interface technology, relying on the AR interface to guide the user through the entire communication process. It can meet the needs of the vast majority of patients with communication disorders. Currently, it is mainly for patients with complex communication disorders such as cerebral palsy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and atresia syndrome. The purpose is to enable people with communication and cognitive impairments to communicate and live better.

Alan Brightman, the founder of Apple's Worldwide Disability Solutions Group, said in a statement issued by Cognixion, "I thought that the idea behind Cognixion One was just crazy. It seems that this product will be proven to fundamentally change our life."

Musk held a Neuralink press conference last year to showcase new brain-computer interface devices through the live broadcast. The device is only the size of a coin and is surgically implanted into the skull, just like a Fitbit installed on the brain. It can be fully charged for a whole day. Musk also mentioned that in the future, people can communicate with others directly with their thoughts, and they can also use their thoughts to summon or even drive a Tesla. Nearly 100 years after the discovery of brain waves by humans, brain-computer interaction has ushered in a time transgressive breakthrough.

The core of the brain-computer interface is "transmitting high-fidelity information between the brain and the machine." Although the effect is not as magical as using ideas to generate electricity or becoming superhuman, it allows people with quadriplegia to use their brains to control bionic prosthetic limbs, and people with speech disorders to speak.

In the future, brain-computer interfaces are likely to be applied to combat currently intractable neurological diseases such as epilepsy, severe depression, autism, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinsonian syndrome.

Coincidentally, Facebook is working on developing a brain-computer interface, with the help of this technology, people will not need to speak when communicating with other people in the future. Ultimately, they hope to develop a technology that allows people to "speak" just by thinking without being bound by time or distance.

For Facebook, the successful development of this technology is more likely to be applied to their augmented reality glasses. As early as the F8 conference in 2017, Facebook proposed this project idea. The deputy director of engineering at that time, Regina Dugan, emphasized that Facebook hopes to solve the current AR input problem through a "know what you are thinking" technology. Obviously, when this technology is mature and applied to augmented reality glasses, it can effectively solve its own operating problems.

When it comes to the combination of brain-computer interface and AR, we have to mention WIMI, the representative of holographic companies in China. According to some public information, WIMI was founded in 2015. It focuses on holographic cloud services, mainly in vehicle-mounted AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation, and other professional fields, covering multiple links of AR technology, including holographic vehicle-mounted AR technology, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication, and so on. It is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider.

AR stands for Augmented Reality, and it has always been a hot word in the field of science and technology. It superimposes digitally created content in the user's real world. Augmented reality technology is a new technology that "seamlessly" integrates real-world information and virtual world information. It combines physical information (visual information, sound, taste, touch, etc.), through computer and other science and technology, after simulation and superimposition, the virtual information is applied to the real world, which is perceived by the human senses, so as to achieve a sensory experience beyond the reality. The real environment and virtual objects are superimposed on the same screen or space in real-time.

Augmented reality technology not only displays real-world information, but also displays virtual information at the same time. The two kinds of information complement and overlap each other. In visual augmented reality, users can use the helmet-mounted display to combine the real world with computer graphics, and then they can see the real world surrounding it.

WIMI builds a multi-angle shooting real-time modeling system, a six-degree matrix optical field system, a binocular parallax intelligent enhancement system, and a multi-image dynamic fusion system. In addition, WIMI also has the holographic image high-speed processing algorithm, the stealth polyester optical imaging film, the holographic virtual character voice reconstruction technology, and the holographic cloud platform. The holographic cloud platform is an interactive platform with data storage, image restoration, and holographic social attributes. WIMI has built a complete 5G holographic communication application platform through the combination of the above systems to support various online terminal and personal device applications. Meanwhile, it also expands many other mainstream 5G holographic applications, such as holographic social communication, holographic family interaction, holographic star interaction, holographic online education, and holographic online meeting.

If 5G is likened to an infinitely wide information highway, then AR, MR, somatosensory, holography, brain-computer interface, and other technologies are all kinds of vehicles running on this information highway. Because the road is spacious enough, all kinds of vehicles can run at extreme speed, so various innovative models have been produced.

The maturity of 5G technology will endow multimedia technologies such as AR, MR, somatosensory, and holography with faster and stronger capabilities. In any case, the scene of controlling robots through minds in the recently re-screened "Avatar" requires more time and effort by scientists to make science fiction come true.

