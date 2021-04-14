Apollo Fintech Launches Premium Crypto Instant Investment Platform on Stratus

Pretoria, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain company Apollo Fintech announces the launch of its new flagship crypto investment platform on its Stratus social media ecosystem.

Instant invest is a new platform on the Stratus Social Network Ecosystem that allows users to invest in cryptocurrencies instantly, without complex hassle onboarding and learning how to use a traditional crypto exchange.

This allows them to bypass an extensive signup process that can take as long as 6 weeks, or more, to complete.

Instant invest allows anyone to invest in the Bitcoin/cryptocurrency craze with just a few simple clicks, with nearly unlimited limits and no KYC needed until they withdraw the proceeds from the investment. This process is very quick and simple, usually ending in approval within 10 minutes.

Benefits

The ability to instantly invest in cryptocurrency with their credit card and bank account, without KYC and lengthy processes first. Nearly unlimited Limits One button to instantly buy or instantly sell, simplifying the process so even the least technically minded can participate in the crypto revolution

Vision

The core of the vision is that it removes the major barriers to investing in cryptocurrency, including:

Low buying limits Limited availability for US Citizens Weeks to months long KYC process Credit card not accepted, or with very long holds and strict rules Complex processes that require technical knowledge and experience

