New Online Resources from PREPARE for Your Care Make It Easier to Engage in Advance Care Planning

…Just in time for National Healthcare Decisions Day…

New step-by-step guide to help complete PREPARE Advance Directives in English and Spanish for all US States and DC

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As groups across the country mark National Healthcare Decisions Day, we are excited to announce that PREPARE for Your Care (PREPARE) has launched an expansion of its ground-breaking advance directive program. We now include a new video-based, step-by-step guide to help people anywhere in the United States complete an advance directive online.

PREPARE is the only program that provides easy-to-read digital (and print) advance directive forms that are tailored to the laws of each US state and are available in English, Spanish, and for a growing number of states in Chinese.

PREPARE is a comprehensive, easy-to-use, online, HIPAA-compliant, advance care planning (ACP) program in English and Spanish. It uses video stories to help prepare people for communication and decision making around their care plans. These new resources continue to make it easier for people of all backgrounds across the U.S. to engage in this critically needed planning.

“PREPARE makes it easier for people to engage in advance care planning by offering free, easy-to-use materials that are culturally and linguistically appropriate,” said PREPARE creator Rebecca Sudore, MD, professor of medicine in the Division of Geriatrics at UCSF. “We made these tools, including the new online, step-by-step advance directive guide, so that people can get started on their own, at home.”

A Timely, Convenient and Comprehensive Advance Care Planning Program

As the COVID-19 pandemic has revealed, too many people have not made their healthcare wishes known to family and friends, creating extraordinarily difficult situations for providers and patients and their families.

PREPARE’s research has shown that older adults, including those with limited health literacy and who are Spanish-speaking, are significantly more likely to engage in ACP discussions and to complete advance directives when they have access to the easy-to-use materials from PREPARE .

PREPARE Makes it Simple for Community Groups to Facilitate ACP

PREPARE has user-friendly guide s for providers and organizations to learn how to use the PREPARE materials, including a Movie Event Toolkit . This Toolkit makes it easy for community organizations to hold group ACP events—either in-person or virtually.

