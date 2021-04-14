Find latest market data of China's fine chemicals from Echemi's Market Price＆Insight

Qingdao, China, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China's chemical industry-wide data platform-Market Price & Insight：https://www.echemi.com/weekly-price.html, which Echemi has been meticulous prepared, has finally been launched recently. Different from the previous Weekly Price sector, the latest data platform not only broadens the product classification, but also provides more detailed and timely dynamic analysis for each subdivided product. It is a solid step taken by Echemi on the road of combining traditional chemical industry with digitalization.

Echemi's new online chemical data service covers 200+ products in 28 categories. Committed to real-time monitoring of Factory data, insight into market changes, and assisting chemical companies in intelligent and efficient decision-making. The easiest and fastest way to help you use massive data to make efficient decisions and grasp more dynamic trends in China's chemical industry. Nowadays, all walks of life have discovered the great value of instant information. Most successful and smooth transactions are inseparable from the matching of previous information, and the chemical industry is the same. Echemi Market Price & Insight provides prices, supply&demand side, stock, equipment etc. data including acrylic acid and ester, acetic acid and downstream, phenol ketone and downstream, ethylene oxide and downstream, polyurethane, coating raw materials, API, etc. In addition to daily real-time updates, it also includes weekly and monthly comprehensive analysis reports for users. Echemi believes that this platform will provide users with rich and diverse forms of information, and take this to realize the benign decision-making of the enterprise and promote high-quality orders.

The previous version of the Weekly Price section only for the prices and price fluctuations of certain popular chemical products. However, the feedback from multiple parties showed the failure to meet the diverse information needs of some users. Therefore, since the early stage of the new data section update, Echemi team analyzed and customized the demands of various users, striving to combine the actual conditions of the Chinese chemical industry on the basis of the original data service, thus the upgraded Market Price & Insight came into being. The new data has realized the comprehensiveness of products, the diversification of information, and the timeliness of updates.

As early as January 2021, Echemi optimized the supplier system and opened a new chapter for the Echemi platform in new year. Coming to the second quarter, Echemi platform has continued to launch more professional value-added data services, aiming to improve the user experience of both platform suppliers and buyers. Providing practical and effective business assistance for as many users as possible!

