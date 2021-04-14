Vital®, a Canon Group Company, Recognized in 2021 Gartner Market Guide and 2020 Hype Cycle reports

MINNETONKA, Minn., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital, a leading provider of Enterprise Imaging solutions, today announced that it has been recognized in the February 2021 Gartner Market Guide report in the Vendor Neutral Archive category1. Vital, a Canon Group company, has also been recognized in the Gartner July 2020 Hype Cycle for Real-Time Health System Technologies for the second consecutive year2, bringing Vital’s lifetime total to seven recognitions in Gartner reports. Access the report here: 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Vendor-Neutral Archives

According to the Gartner Market Guide Report, vendor-neutral archive (VNA) is “an enterprise-wide image management platform and repository of patient-centric medical images and studies, and other unstructured clinical content resulting from care activity.” Vital’s VNA solution meets this definition and allows organizations to connect and access data across their whole enterprise.

According to Gartner “The Real-Time Health System transforms the healthcare delivery organization into an enterprise that is aware, collaborative, and smart.”2 Vital’s complete enterprise imaging solution provides a collaborative approach to data and image sharing that reaches interoperability standards. Vitrea® Enterprise Imaging solution provides healthcare systems meaningful data – helping unlock, analyze, and share information – ultimately achieving an organization’s vision for better patient care.

“We're pleased to be recognized by Gartner for delivering value to our customers,” says Jim Litterer, president and CEO of Vital. “We believe this recognition tells us we succeed in helping to enable healthcare organizations improve patient outcomes and efficiencies.”

1 Gartner, “Market Guide for Vendor-Neutral Archives,” Barry Runyon, Seth Feder, 1 February 2021.

2 Gartner, “Hype Cycle for Real-Time Health System Technologies, 2020” Barry Runyon, Gregg Pessin. July 8, 2020

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Vital®

Vital, a Canon Group company, has a legacy of leadership in healthcare imaging using smart algorithms and techniques of innovation spanning over 30 years. As a premier provider of an Enterprise Imaging (EI) solution focused on interoperability, Vital transforms and seamlessly connects disparate PACS and other data into an efficient, perceptive and interoperable EI solution. Through modular and scalable enterprise message orchestration, enterprise visualization and enterprise analytics solutions, Vital's Vitrea® Enterprise Imaging solution makes data accessible across the entire enterprise when and where providers need it. Today, Vital is selectively embedding intelligence and leveraging decades of smart algorithms in advanced visualization to give clinicians the ability to make real-time decisions for today's empowered healthcare consumer and helping to enhance the patient care experience. For more information on how Vital is shaping the future of healthcare technology, visit www.vitalimages.com, or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

