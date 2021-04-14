NCH Healthcare System Appoints Dr. Robert J. Cubeddu from Cleveland Clinic as President of the NCH Heart Institute

| Source: NCH Healthcare System NCH Healthcare System

Naples, Florida, UNITED STATES

Naples, Florida, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCH Healthcare System announced its new president of the NCH Heart Institute, Dr. Robert J. Cubeddu. He is a world-renowned cardiologist with an impressive background, so we are proud that he will be joining NCH Healthcare System in Naples, Florida, to further tranform its cardiovascular services into a premier destination center for South Florida and beyond.

For more information, contact Amanda Lucey at amanda@thepartnership.com

