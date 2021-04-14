CHAMPIGNON BRANDS INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Champignon Brands Inc.

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Champignon Brands Inc. (OTC: SHRMF) between March 27, 2020 and February 17, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").



According to the filed complaint, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Champignon had undisclosed material weaknesses and insufficient financial controls;





Champignon's previously issued financial statements were false and unreliable;





Champignon's earlier reported financial statements would need to be restated;





Champignon's acquisitions involved an undisclosed related party;





as a result of the foregoing and subsequent reporting delays and issues, the British Columbia Securities Commission would suspend Champignon's from trading; and





as a result, defendants' statements about Champignon's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Kevin Cooper, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com, kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

