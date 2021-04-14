NCH Healthcare System Appoints Dr. Robert J. Cubeddu from Cleveland Clinic as President of the NCH Heart Institute

NAPLES, Fla., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCH Healthcare System (NCH) announced that Dr. Robert J. Cubeddu has joined the organization as its new President of the NCH Heart Institute. This is part of NCH’s strategy and commitment to transform its cardiovascular services into a premier destination center for South Florida and beyond.

Dr. Cubeddu is a world-renowned cardiologist who comes to NCH from Cleveland Clinic Florida where he led the organization since 2015 as Chairman of Cardiovascular Medicine and Regional Director of Structural Heart Disease. He brings to NCH a reputation of clinical excellence, exemplary leadership and outstanding patient quality outcomes.

Dr. Cubeddu received his medical education, and was valedictorian of his graduating class, at the Universidad Central de Venezuela. He completed his post-graduate training as honorary Chief Resident and Cardiovascular Fellow at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami. Subsequently, Dr. Cubeddu finalized his advanced training in Interventional Cardiology and Structural Heart Disease, becoming one of the first in the nation to pursue this subspecialty at the Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School.

Over his career he has effectively established a robust academic practice and international reputation by means of his unique minimally invasive transcatheter skills to treat a multitude of valvular, structural and congenital heart conditions, including: TAVR, Mitraclip, transcatheter mitral valve replacement, PVL closure, ASD, PDA and PFO closure, Watchman among others, providing patients a safe and attractive alternative to open heart surgery.

His academic attributes are best reflected by his involvement in numerous scientific publications including original manuscripts, abstracts and book chapters. Having been involved as Principal Investigator in a multitude of nationally recognized clinical trials and the early development of cutting-edge technology, Dr. Cubeddu plans to expand and endorse the important foundations of research, education and innovation to uniquely position NCH. Dr. Cubeddu continues to serve on the editorial board of major peer-review journals, and as expert field panelist in a multitude of international cardiovascular meetings.

“At the NCH Heart Institute, physicians and staff have worked hard to build a strong foundation,” said Paul Hiltz, President and CEO, NCH Healthcare System. “Last year, the NCH Heart Institute earned the distinguished three-star rating from The Society of Thoracic Surgeons (STS) for its patient care and outcomes in isolated coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) procedures, which places NCH among the elite programs for heart bypass surgery in the United States and Canada.”

NCH was also named one of America’s 100 best for cardiac care six years in a row by Healthgrades (2016-2021) as well as being ranked by U.S. News & World Report as eleventh in the state of Florida.

“We are excited and looking forward to having Dr. Cubeddu build upon our foundations and advancing our cardiac services,” said Paul Hiltz. “His patient experience scores are practically perfect, and his reputation and recruitment resources will unquestionably establish NCH for growth. Dr. Cubeddu will lead us to become a top destination for cardiac care in the nation.”

Dr. Cubeddu will lead a team of nearly two dozen highly specialized cardiac providers currently at the NCH Heart Institute with future plans calling for more.

“Meaningful growth requires focusing on collaborative relationship and building the formation of a strong multidisciplinary heart team,” said Dr. Cubeddu. “I’m excited for the opportunity to lead a world-class cardiac institute with the goal of becoming the preferred destination for cardiac care in Florida and the U.S. The key to providing exceptional outcomes and patient experience begins with the trust and collaboration of our patients, their families, and an extraordinary clinical team committed to better health and wellness.”

Dr. Cubeddu will assume the role in June, 2021. To read more about Dr. Cubeddu’s impressive background, please visit: https://my.clevelandclinic.org/staff/20274-robert-cubeddu#locations.

