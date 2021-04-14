HP PC Portfolio Awarded 32 Red Dot Recognitions for High Design Quality

HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition VR Headset receives Red Dot: Best of the Best for ground-breaking design quality

Laptops, displays, and accessories built for work, life, and play recognized for inspiring, beautiful, and sustainable designs

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. has earned 32 design recognitions for the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021 across its broad Personal Systems portfolio. The “Red Dot” distinction has been awarded to signify high design quality by an international jury. The company’s innovative HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition VR Headset received the Red Dot: Best of the Best, the highest honor in the competition.

With half of the global workforce still working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic,1 PC look and feel is important to consumers working from home. Over 60% of laptop users believe that computer design matters a lot more when working from home2 and 65% are trying to make their home working environment inspiring and beautiful.2

“We are uniquely focused on creating products that are sustainable and deliver differentiated experiences,” said Stacy Wolff, global head of Design and Sustainability, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “The PC is essential to how we learn, work, stay connected, and entertained, and we are honored to have our thoughtful designs across our innovative portfolio be recognized with an incredible 32 Red Dot Awards.”

Red Dot: Best of the Best

The winners of the Red Dot: Best of the Best have demonstrated unique design competency. Their objects set trends in product design and give a glimpse of future developments. Only a fraction of participants achieve this perfect symbiosis of aesthetics and functionality. HP’s Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition VR Headset, the world’s most intelligent VR headset,3 won this distinction. It equips developers with the ability to create adaptive, user-centric experiences with a state-of-the-art sensor system that measures muscle movement, gaze, pupil size, and pulse. The HP Reverb G2 also received a Red Dot recognition.

Red Dot Award for Highest Design Quality

The winners of the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021 demonstrated design excellence in terms of both the aesthetic and the functionality. HP earned 31 recognitions spanning devices, displays, and accessories designed for work, education, gaming, creation, entertainment, and retail.

HP’s innovative products designed for work today include:

HP Elite Folio featuring a pull-forward form factor with a flexible, magnesium unibody design that transitions seamlessly between laptop, tablet, and media mode featuring soft vegan leather. 4

featuring a pull-forward form factor with a flexible, magnesium unibody design that transitions seamlessly between laptop, tablet, and media mode featuring soft vegan leather. HP EliteBook 840 G8 Aero is the world’s lightest 14-inch mainstream business laptop 5 , giving people the freedom to move through blended workplace environments, without compromise.

is the world’s lightest 14-inch mainstream business laptop , giving people the freedom to move through blended workplace environments, without compromise. HP U27 4K Wireless Monitor is the world’s first 4K wireless sharing PC monitor 6 , 7 allowing users the freedom of untethered mobility with an automatic, cable-free connection for work or play.

is the world’s first 4K wireless sharing PC monitor allowing users the freedom of untethered mobility with an automatic, cable-free connection for work or play. HP ProBook 635 Aero, HP EliteOne 800 G6 All-in-One, and HP EliteDisplay E14 G4 received recognition and are designed to elevate the work experience.



HP’s innovative products for creation and entertainment include:

HP ENVY 14 , HP ENVY x360 15 and HP ENVY 17 are designed for the way creators create, giving people the freedom to create and stay connected from anywhere. The ENVY laptops deliver a personalized creative experience with features including factory color calibration on the displays, performance optimization in Thermal Profile, creative scenarios to optimize display in HP Display Control, HP QuickDrop to easily transfer files wirelessly to and from devices, and HP Enhanced Lighting – which turns the display into a built-in selfie light for video calls.

, and are designed for the way creators create, giving people the freedom to create and stay connected from anywhere. The ENVY laptops deliver a personalized creative experience with features including factory color calibration on the displays, performance optimization in Thermal Profile, creative scenarios to optimize display in HP Display Control, HP QuickDrop to easily transfer files wirelessly to and from devices, and HP Enhanced Lighting – which turns the display into a built-in selfie light for video calls. The world’s first 3:2 aspect ratio convertible PC with 90% screen to body ratio and adaptive intelligence, 8 the HP Spectre x360 14 offers the viewability of a 15-inch device with the mobility of a 13.5-inch form factor for the ultimate browsing, reading, editing, and viewing experience.

the offers the viewability of a 15-inch device with the mobility of a 13.5-inch form factor for the ultimate browsing, reading, editing, and viewing experience. HP ENVY Tower brings high-end design into the home with its stunning brushed metal finish.

brings high-end design into the home with its stunning brushed metal finish. HP Renew Sleeve is designed to assist with your environmental initiatives. The sleeve is created with recycled plastic bottles 9 and knit to shape with minimal manufacturing waste.

is designed to assist with your environmental initiatives. The sleeve is created with recycled plastic bottles and knit to shape with minimal manufacturing waste. HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse is the most customizable mouse for creators.10 This versatile mouse allows users creating on multiple devices to drag and drop content between devices (up to three) via dongle or Bluetooth®. The HP Wireless Multi-Device 630M Mouse was also recognized.



HP’s innovative products designed for learning and play include:

HP Chromebook 11 G8 Education Edition the world’s thinnest 11-inch rugged Chromebooks for education, 11 delivering both portability and durability for today’s students. The HP Chromebook x360 11 G4 Education Edition is a flexible and durable convertible that enables schools and educators to empower the next generation with skills to master creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking.

the world’s thinnest 11-inch rugged Chromebooks for education, delivering both portability and durability for today’s students. The is a flexible and durable convertible that enables schools and educators to empower the next generation with skills to master creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking. The HP Pavilion line-up (HP Pavilion 13, HP Pavilion 14, HP Pavilion 14 x360, and HP Pavilion 15 x360) showcase a progressive new tonal color-blocking design and use post-consumer-recycled and ocean-bound plastics. 12

showcase a progressive new tonal color-blocking design and use post-consumer-recycled and ocean-bound plastics. Other winners include HP Chromebook x360 14, HP Pavilion All-in-One, and HP All-in-One, all designed to empower learning and play.



HP’s innovative gaming ecosystem include:

OMEN 25L and OMEN 30L desktops are built with refined thermals and a tool-less design for access to internals that adhere to microATX standards. Multiple chassis options including a 30L model that has a tempered-glass front bezel and EMI-coated glass side panel, the desktops yield a gorgeous aesthetic and highlights the interior’s diligent cable routing and color consistency.

are built with refined thermals and a tool-less design for access to internals that adhere to microATX standards. Multiple chassis options including a 30L model that has a tempered-glass front bezel and EMI-coated glass side panel, the desktops yield a gorgeous aesthetic and highlights the interior’s diligent cable routing and color consistency. The stunningly compact OMEN Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard features a design that allows for a more ergonomic posture while freeing up desk space. While the OMEN Transceptor Sleeve offers utility and protection.

HP’s innovative products that power creative breakthroughs include:

ZBook Power is HP’s most affordable mobile workstation and makes the power of the ZBook more accessible and ideal for STEAM students. The mobile workstation offers fast performance and improved thermals allowing for up to NVIDIA Quadro® T2000 graphics and Intel® Xeon® or Core i9 processors in a chassis that is now 19% smaller, 11% thinner, and nearly 10% lighter than previous generation.

is HP’s most affordable mobile workstation and makes the power of the ZBook more accessible and ideal for STEAM students. The mobile workstation offers fast performance and improved thermals allowing for up to NVIDIA Quadro® T2000 graphics and Intel® Xeon® or Core i9 processors in a chassis that is now 19% smaller, 11% thinner, and nearly 10% lighter than previous generation. ZCentral 4R , the world’s most powerful 1U racked workstation 13 for media and entertainment, product development, data science, and healthcare. ZCentral 4R is engineered to harness the power of a Z4 workstation in a 1U form factor and designed for high density in racked environments.

, the world’s most powerful 1U racked workstation for media and entertainment, product development, data science, and healthcare. ZCentral 4R is engineered to harness the power of a Z4 workstation in a 1U form factor and designed for high density in racked environments. HP Z Display 27 delivers flawless color accuracy out of the box and an ultra-thin profile.



HP’s innovative retail solution includes:

HP Engage One Pro, the world’s most powerful point-of-sale system,14 features a sleek aluminum frame and sophisticated craftsmanship with integrated, hidden cable management to keep counter spaces cutter-free and the ability to adjust display orientation and deploy in landscape or portrait mode with height and tilt adjust for simple, seamless usability.



HP’s winning innovative products will be part of the online exhibition on the Red Dot website starting June 21, 2021, the beginning of the Red Dot Design Week during which this year’s award winners will be celebrated online.

From June 22, 2021, HP will also be included in the exhibition “Design on Stage” in the Red Dot Design Museum Essen, where all the award-winning products are showcased. Visitors to the museum can experience the quality of the designs in a space that features contemporary design solutions and historical industrial architecture. The Red Dot Design Yearbook 2021/2022 comes out in August. The publication provides a comprehensive overview of the state of the art and trends in product design.

