Introducing Waffle Exchange; Could This Be The Next PancakeSwap Competitor?

DORKING, United Kingdom, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waffle Exchange is a BSC-based Defi platform designed to provide top decentralized exchange services to its users. This ecosystem is developing various projects all aimed at simplifying the investors' work in Defi.



It has a world of features, foremost being the exchange option named RSET, which is already functional.

Another vital service present in the Waffle exchange is the yield farming option for users. It will be relatively easy for users to earn passive income with yield farming and liquidity locking. However, the Pools and sale features are still under development.

Since this platform is centered on the BSC, it will face stiff competition from other similar Dexs like PancakeSwap , BakerySwap , and JulSwap .

How will Waffle make sure it thrives above the other competitors?

The Dex Aggregator with Access to Multiple Dex

Trading in decentralized exchanges requires lots of research from different Dexs to purchase an asset at the best price. The Dex aggregator, a Waffle exchange product, will help reduce the tussle.

This aggregator will redefine and ease the process of buying tokens in exchanges. It will help investors buy BNB assets at the best price in the market at a particular time. There will be no need for long research in different exchanges to find the best price; right there, on the same interface, the platform will show the Dex with the best price.

The decentralized aggregator interface currently hosts three decentralized exchanges. When in need of an asset, you can select the asset you need and the payment token you have.

Afterward, it's easy to check the price, and the aggregator opens prices in 3 Dex, PancakeSwap, JulSwap, BakerySwap. The aggregator will show the Dex with the best price and a direct link for opening trade.

The aggregator and the system, in general, are designed with utmost simplicity, convenience, and user-friendliness. Moreover, the BSC base or this aggregator makes it very fast, scalable, and quite affordable.

Is it possible for Waffle to be the next PancakeSwap? Yes, it's very much possible. Due to the excellent aggregator feature implanted, it will be relatively easy to buy Dex assets via Waffle than PancakeSwap. Moreover, Waffle implants top security trust and reliability to make it even more remarkable.

Security, Trust, and Reliability is The Priority

In their mission to compete with PancakeSwap, Waffle focuses on users' wealth security. In a recent post on their Twitter page, the platform posted their successful audit report.

The platform's smart contract auditors are CDTSEC , one of the best blockchain auditors in the crypto space. According to CDTSEC, the platform's contract has adhered closely to the relevant Cyber Security practices and is therefore ready for public use.

Waffle freely shared their detailed audit report for the public showing their commitment to trust and security in the ecosystem.

Moreover, the platform does not instill the lengthy KYC procedures seen in many exchange platforms. Therefore, the investors' privacy is guaranteed.

Presale is Coming Up

Waffle has their native token $WAF, which will help in running the platform's services. This token possesses deflationary attributes due to the burning mechanism added. The presale for the $WAF token is coming up.

In their previous private sale, the platform leveraged the pinpoint capital launchpad and successfully sold 500BNB in 30 seconds. The first round's speedy sale proved the high demand for the platform's services and final product.

Waffle is on Friday 16th at exactly 00:00 UTC going to launch its token presale for public participation. The idea is to complete their hard cap sale fast, and list their tokens in exchanges like PancakeSwap and RSET for even easier access.

The hard cap is set at 1500 BNB, an equivalent of 10 million $WAF tokens. Investors should know that 1 BNB is equal to 6,666 $WAF tokens during the presale round. However, past the presale, the tokens value will be 1 BNB representing 4800 $WAF tokens during the listing.

Investors ready to enjoy the benefits of a highly reliable, fast, and secure network should participate in the Waffle ecosystem's token presale.

