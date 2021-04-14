Biogen to Present Trial Design of Aducanumab EMBARK Re-Dosing Study in Poster Session at 2021 Virtual AAN Annual Meeting on April 17-22, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced it will host a poster presentation on the design of the EMBARK trial of its Alzheimer’s disease investigational therapy, aducanumab, at the upcoming 2021 virtual American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting.



AAN Poster Presentation Details:

Saturday, April 17, 2021, 8:00 a.m. ET – EMBARK: A Phase 3b, open-label, single-arm, safety study to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of aducanumab in eligible participants with Alzheimer’s disease with Carmen Castrillo-Viguera, M.D., Senior Medical Director, Clinical Development at Biogen



To access the poster presentation, please go to the Investors section of Biogen’s website at investors.biogen.com. Following the event, an archived version will be available on the website.

About Aducanumab

Aducanumab (BIIB037) is an investigational human monoclonal antibody studied for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Based on clinical data from patients with Mild Cognitive Impairment due to Alzheimer’s disease and mild Alzheimer’s disease, aducanumab has the potential to impact underlying disease pathophysiology, slow cognitive and functional decline and provide benefits on patients’ ability to perform activities of daily living, including conducting personal finances, performing household chores, such as cleaning, shopping and doing laundry, and independently traveling out of the home. If approved, aducanumab would be the first treatment to meaningfully change the course of the disease for individuals living with Alzheimer’s.

Biogen licensed aducanumab from Neurimmune under a collaborative development and license agreement. Since October 2017 Biogen and Eisai have collaborated on the development and commercialization of aducanumab globally.