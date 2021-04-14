Artesian Resources Corporation announces a 1.5% increase in Common Stock Dividend

NEWARK, Del., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTNA) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 1.5% increase in the company’s Class A and Class B Common Stock dividend, raising the annual dividend to $1.044 per share. The quarterly dividend of $0.2610 is payable May 21, 2021 to shareholders at the close of business on May 7, 2021. This marks Artesian’s 114th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to shareholders and the 25th consecutive year it has increased dividends.



“We are pleased to increase once again our dividend to our shareholders. As we have for over 115 years, we remain committed to providing safe, essential water and wastewater services to our communities while maintaining focus on our strategic initiatives. Despite the obstacles of the past year, we achieved substantial growth and strong financial results and are able to share these continued successes with our shareholders,” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair, President and CEO.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.2 billion gallons of water per year through 1,368 miles of main to over a third of Delawareans.

