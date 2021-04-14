Photo Release — Newport News Shipbuilding Hosts Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday visited Huntington Ingalls Industries’ (NYSE: HII) Newport News Shipbuilding division today to receive updates on each of the shipyard’s major programs, recent investments in new facilities and advancements with integrated digital shipbuilding to improve operational efficiency.



“We were pleased that Adm. Gilday had the opportunity to visit Newport News and hear from our dedicated shipbuilders,” said Jennifer Boykin, president of Newport News Shipbuilding. “These visits ensure alignment with the Navy and allow us to demonstrate our focus on continuous improvement, innovative use of technologies, and uncompromising commitment to safety, quality, cost and schedule — all of which enable us to provide our Navy with the ships they need, when they need them, to ensure our national security.”



Gilday visited the submarine construction complex to see modules and assemblies from the 12 Virginia-class submarines currently under construction. He also visited the facilities where aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) is under construction and USS George Washington (CVN 73) is undergoing final outfitting and test activities in its refueling and complex overhaul at Newport News.

“It was important for me to come here and see the work being done first hand,” Gilday said. “No doubt, Virginia-class submarines and our nuclear-powered aircraft carriers will be important parts of our future naval force. I’m excited to see these ships come to life over the months and years to come, and I don’t want anyone to forget the fact that our sailors are depending on the quality work done here and need to leave ready for the fight.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/gilday-nns-visit.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division supports national security missions around the globe with unmanned systems, defense and federal solutions, and nuclear and environmental services. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 42,000 people operating both domestically and internationally.

