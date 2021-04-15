Record year for Boyden Denmark in 2020

English Danish

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries, is delighted to announce strong growth in Denmark in 2020 despite the impact of Covid-19 and welcomes MedTech expert Søren Rysholt Christiansen as Partner in Boyden’s global healthcare & life sciences practice.



Morten Winther, Managing Partner, Boyden Denmark, comments, “The pandemic has created a fragmented market with contraction among larger executive search firms, while Boyden has benefited from working at the most senior levels and collaborating with regional and global colleagues. In addition, our dual office structure in Denmark differentiates our firm, underlines our commitment to the market and puts us near our clients. We have been rewarded with a stronger financial performance than last year, increasing our turnover by 25%, and we are poised to deliver exceptional results this year.” Boyden Denmark’s gross profit increased by approx. 40% in 2020, with a result before tax of DKK 5.8 million with the same number of employees.

Boyden Denmark has proved its capabilities with significant traction across industries, particularly in renewable energy. During the pandemic, almost solely online, Boyden won and completed the search for a new CEO for wind market leader Gurit AG. In just 16 weeks, Boyden Denmark mapped the global leadership talent in the industry, collaborating with Boyden’s teams in Switzerland, Spain and the Benelux region, two leading wind energy markets, presented final candidates to the nomination committee and helped finalize the appointment of Mitja Schulz as CEO.

“During a year when everyone has suffered from Covid-19, our dual offices setup in Denmark and a broad customer and industry coverage demonstrates the robustness of our business model,” added Henrik Harbo, Managing Partner, Boyden Denmark. “This has enabled us to grow our business among different industries and client demographics such as privately-held companies and private equity investors that value our ability to deliver the right leadership aligned to their growth agendas.”

The appointment of Søren Rysholt Christiansen completes Boyden’s sector coverage, providing executive search, board consulting, and CEO succession to clients in industrial, consumer & retail, and financial services. Being a MedTech expert, Christiansen further strengthens Boyden’s mature global healthcare & life sciences practice, and brings exceptional local expertise to clients in Denmark and the Nordic region.

Christiansen has a distinguished career as CEO at MedTech pioneer Acarix AB - a spin-out from Coloplast A/S - and has held other leadership positions at dentistry supplier XO CARE A/S, hearing aid producer GN Hearing, medical equipment supplier BK Medical/BK Ultrasound, and medical device leaders Elos Medtech and COOK Medical. He was a member of the Public Affairs Focus Group with European medical device industry association Eucomed, and board member of the Danish medical device association Medicoindustrien. Culturally fluent, Christiansen has commercial experience in EMEA, the United States, Asia, and Latin America. He holds an executive MBA and a Graduate Diploma in International Business from Copenhagen Business School.

“I am delighted to be appointed Partner with Boyden Denmark and to support MedTech, Biotech, and Pharma clients, who are substantial contributors to the Danish economy,” commented Søren Rysholt Christiansen, Partner, Boyden Denmark. “Healthcare and life science is growing in importance as a key industry for Denmark. My appointment underlines the critical role that business leaders, and leadership experts play in supporting export earnings and economic growth in Denmark. I have walked in the shoes of Boyden’s clients and have led businesses with different ownership structures, so I feel well-placed to contribute to the growth of Boyden’s business in the region and worldwide.”

About Boyden

Working out of our 75 offices in over 45 countries, our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management, and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked in the top 10 on Forbes’ America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms for the past four years. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

Contacts:

Chris Swee, Boyden

Global Head of Marketing

T: +1 914 747 0172

E: cswee@boyden.com Henrik Harbo, Boyden

Managing Partner, Denmark

T: +45 29 709 759

E: hharbo@boyden.com



Morten Winther, Boyden

Managing Partner, Denmark

T: +45 202 82884

E: mwinther@boyden.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfaff2e9-749e-4d66-a72c-a2baf6e02c19