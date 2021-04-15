COIN Hodl Announces Delisting From the TSX Venture Exchange in Connection With Tokens.com Inc. Transaction

TORONTO, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COIN Hodl Inc. (TSXV: COIN) (“COIN” or the “Company”) announces that in connection with the Company’s proposed reverse takeover transaction (the “Transaction”) with Tokens.com Inc., the shares of COIN will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) at the close of business on or after April 23, 2021 (the “Delisting”) subject to receipt of all necessary approvals. The exact delisting date will be confirmed in a subsequent press release.



Further Information

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, and, if applicable, disinterested shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of COIN should be considered highly speculative.

The Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

For further information, please contact:

COIN Hodl Inc.

Ben Cubitt

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (416) 479-5407

Email: ir@coinhodlinc.com

