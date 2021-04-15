SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors AdaptHealth Corporation - AHCO

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AdaptHealth Corporation (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AHCO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether AdaptHealth and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On April 13, 2021, AdaptHealth issued a press release stating that the Company “has learned that authorities in Denmark have formally charged Co-Chief Executive Officer Luke McGee with alleged tax fraud arising from certain past private activity. The alleged personal conduct occurred between March 2014 and August 2015 and had no connection to AdaptHealth’s business.” AdaptHealth further stated that it “has placed Mr. McGee on unpaid leave from his roles as Co-CEO and a Director of the Company while this matter is pending.”

On this news, AdaptHealth’s stock price fell $7.69 or 19.74%, to close at $29.69 on April 13, 2021.

