McPhy announces a strategic partnership with TSG for the maintenance of its hydrogen stations

French English

Strengthening of McPhy’s service offer, to support the transition to the industrial scale

TSG, a renowned partner and leader in the installation and 24/7 maintenance of fuel, gas and electric charging stations with over 40,000 stations under contract across Europe

A solid alliance to win new tenders

La Motte-Fanjas, April 15, 2021 – 07:30 am CEST – McPhy (Euronext Paris: MCPHY – ISIN: FR0011742329), specialized in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment, announces today having signed a strategic agreement with TSG, the leading European provider of installation and maintenance services for energy distribution networks (traditional fuels, biofuels, natural gas, electricity, hydrogen, etc.) in Europe, in order to delegate the maintenance of some of its hydrogen stations to TSG and to jointly respond to some calls for tender.

Laurent Carme, CEO of McPhy, states : “This strategic agreement signed with TSG allows us to go further in structuring our service offer for hydrogen stations. Our "Service" team, formed by experts in hydrogen technologies, will be able to rely on a partner of TSG's stature, whose network extends throughout Europe. This cooperation will allow us to reinforce the reactivity and competitiveness of our hydrogen station maintenance services, while respecting the highest standards for our customers.”

Marco Luccioli, Customer Service Officer, adds: "Our “Service” team continues to be the reference for our customers, not only for technical questions, but also for the evolutions and updates of our technologies. In the age of digitalization, our experts are also fully engaged in the development of our remote monitoring and diagnostics offering. By strengthening our range of services, in particular with the partnership concluded with TSG, McPhy is developing a solid maintenance network, trained in hydrogen technologies and dedicated to Customer satisfaction."

Jean-Marc Bianchi, Chairman and CEO of the TSG Group, comments: "Becoming a privileged partner of McPhy is an important step in the rapid deployment of our strategy and ambition to become the reference player in services and solutions related to new mobility energies. We will accelerate our involvement in hydrogen and participate in its development for clean mobility. This alliance with McPhy recognises the expertise of our teams, based in all European countries and in Africa, in the gas business (CNG/LNG, LPG and Hydrogen). Thanks to the pooling of our skills we will strengthen our expertise in hydrogen. By developing strategic agreements with key players such as McPhy, TSG is building the foundations for its strong development in green energy for mobility.”

Strengthen the service offer alongside industrial development

The agreement signed with TSG will allow McPhy to offer first class 24/7 maintenance for its hydrogen stations, drawing on a recognized expertise in both renewable energy distribution and traditional fuel stations. This cooperation supports the service offer for the industrial scale-up of McPhy stations projects. Already materialized by 35 stations1 installed or being installed, this industrial scale-up will accelerate with the development of an ever-growing portfolio of project opportunities.

This continuous growth in the number of projects is coupled with increasingly high requirements in terms of availability and response times. To address this demand, McPhy will offer a high level of services, supported by TSG's network of employees with a very tight territorial coverage in Europe. McPhy's Service teams will be able to refocus on projects under development, training, preventive maintenance and the development of a predictive maintenance offer, based on the collection and analysis of large volumes of data ("data analysis") ; while TSG's teams, already present in hydrogen, will further strengthen their organization in this sector of the future.

A consolidated commercial position

The agreement also includes participation in joint tenders without imposing an exclusive relationship between the two partners, who will remain free to develop collaborations with third parties in the hydrogen station segment. This alliance reinforces McPhy's position in mobility solutions through an efficient follow-up capacity for clients, not only at the time of the installation of the stations but throughout the life of the project, in order to allow operators to optimize the full cost of their installations ("TCO", for "Total Cost of Ownership"). The two Groups are currently working on several tenders and have already identified new project opportunities.

Next financial communications

Annual General Meeting , on June 17, 2021

, on June 17, 2021 2021 Half-Year Results, on July 27, 2021 (after market)

About McPhy

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of zero-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

To learn more: www.mcphy.com



McPhy is eligible PEA-PME

About TSG

Located in 30 countries, TSG is the European leading provider of services and solutions for public and private mobility-related energy networks. The TSG Group achieved a turnover of €650 million in 2020 and currently employs more than 4,000 people whose technical skills in energy and innovative technological solutions help its clients to design, build, maintain, manage, optimize and develop their energy distribution networks dedicated to mobility. With its recognized expertise in new mobility energies (electricity, natural gas, hydrogen and bio-fuels), TSG's mission is to support its clients in the transformation and maintenance of their energy distribution networks and to actively participate in the development of green and sustainable mobility.

CONTACTS

NewCap



Investor Relations



Emmanuel Huynh

T. +33 (0)1 44 71 20 42

mcphy@newcap.eu



Media Relations



Nicolas Merigeau

T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

mcphy@newcap.eu













1 Among these 35 stations, 2 stations are part of the conditional part of the ZEV framework contract signed in June 2020.





Attachment