Offer Update

15 April 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

Close of Offer to Further Applications

On 2 September 2020, the Company launched an offer for subscription (the “Offer”) of Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company to raise up to £20 million, together with an Over-allotment facility of up to a further £10 million. Full details of the Offer are contained in a prospectus which was published by the Company on 2 September 2020 and a supplementary prospectus published on 8 January 2021.

On 7 January 2021, the Company announced that it had received valid applications in excess of £19 million and therefore intended to utilise the £10 million Over-allotment Facility. On 15 February 2021, the Company confirmed it had received valid applications in respect of the full £10 million Over-allotment facility.

The Directors of the Company today announce that the Offer is now fully subscribed and closed for further applications.

