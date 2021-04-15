Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Company”)

15 April 2021

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, provides notice of its Annual General Meeting ("AGM").

Notice of AGM

Kenmare’s AGM will be held at the Company’s head office (4th Floor, Styne House, Hatch Street Upper, Dublin 2, Ireland) at 2.00 p.m. on 13 May 2021.

The Company plans to conduct the AGM in accordance with the Irish Government’s COVID-19 related public health measures and public health advice. Shareholders should expect the AGM to take place under constrained circumstances. The Company will ensure that all legal requirements of the meeting, in accordance with its Articles of Association, are satisfied with the minimum necessary quorum of three shareholders and physical distancing measures will be in place. The Company reserves the right to refuse entry to the meeting where reasonably necessary to comply with the COVID-19 related public health measures and advice. The Company will continue to closely monitor the developing situation around COVID-19, including the latest Government guidance, and how this may affect the arrangements for the Annual General Meeting. Consequently, the meeting is subject to change, possibly at short notice. If it becomes necessary or appropriate to revise the current arrangements for the Annual General Meeting, further information will be made available as quickly as possible by RNS and on our website at www.kenmareresouces.com/investors.

In order to facilitate the greatest shareholder participation legally permitted at the moment, the AGM will be held as a combined physical and electronic meeting. Shareholders will be given the opportunity to remotely access the AGM, ask questions and vote at the AGM via a virtual meeting platform provided by Lumi AGM UK Limited. Further information on remotely accessing and participating in the AGM via the virtual meeting platform is set out in the Notice of AGM and on the Company’s website at www.kenmareresources.com.

The Notice of AGM and related voting forms are available on the Company's website, in addition to the Annual Report 2020 as previously announced, at: www.kenmareresources.com/investors/shareholder-information/meetings-and-voting

Copies of the documents have also been submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will therefore shortly be available for inspection at: https://direct.euronext.com/Announcements/View-Announcements/OAM-Filing/

and https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Annual Report 2020 and Notice of AGM will be posted to shareholders in the coming days. Shareholders are advised to monitor the Company's website and announcements for any updates regarding the AGM.

For further information, please contact:

Kenmare Resources plc

Jeremy Dibb

Investor Relations

ir@kenmareresources.com

Tel: +353 1 671 0411

Mob: + 353 87 943 0367

Murray (PR advisor)

Joe Heron

Tel: +353 1 498 0300

Mob: +353 87 690 9735

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 5% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday “quality-of life” items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.

