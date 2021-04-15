Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

English Dutch French

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations



NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 85 650 own shares outside the stock exchange following the exercise of stock options. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 567 764 to 3 482 114 (out of a total of 60 414 841 shares or 5.76%).

Purpose Date Number of shares Price (€) SOP 2015-2017 6 April 2021 21 500 26.375 SOP 2015-2017 6 April 2021 10 000 34.600 SOP 2010-2014 7 April 2021 14 100 26.055 SOP 2010-2014 7 April 2021 9 000 25.380 SOP 2010-2014 7 April 2021 15 000 21.450 SOP 2015-2017 7 April 2021 7 033 26.375 SOP 2015-2017 8 April 2017 5 717 26.375 SOP 2010-2014 9 April 2021 1 800 26.055 SOP 2015-2017 12 April 2021 1 500 34.600

Attachment