Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

| Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Zwevegem, BELGIUM

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations

NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 85 650 own shares outside the stock exchange following the exercise of stock options. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 567 764 to 3 482 114 (out of a total of 60 414 841 shares or 5.76%).

PurposeDateNumber of sharesPrice (€)
SOP 2015-20176 April 202121 50026.375
SOP 2015-20176 April 202110 00034.600
SOP 2010-20147 April 202114 10026.055
SOP 2010-20147 April 20219 00025.380
SOP 2010-20147 April 202115 00021.450
SOP 2015-20177 April 20217 03326.375
SOP 2015-20178 April 20175 71726.375
SOP 2010-20149 April 20211 80026.055
SOP 2015-201712 April 20211 50034.600

Attachment


Attachments
p210415E - Disposal of own shares by Bekaert