Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Interim report Q2 2020/21

Continued strong organic growth momentum leads to upwards narrowing of full-year organic growth guidance

Q2 2020/21 organic sales growth was 10%, equally split between volume/mix and price, and driven by Health & Nutrition which delivered 14% growth while Food Cultures & Enzymes delivered 8% growth

Underlying EBIT margin b.s.i. 1) of 30.9%, incl. >1%-point negative currency impact, compared to 32.2% in Q2 2019/20. Reported EBIT margin b.s.i. (incl. all acquisition impacts) was 27.0%

Integration of commercial activities in UAS/HSO is completed and integration of manufacturing is progressing

HMO capacity expansion in Germany on track, while delays in product registrations and regulatory approvals remain a constraint on market development; the market opportunity long-term is unchanged

Full-year outlook for organic growth adjusted to 6-8% (previously 5-8%), free cash flow narrowed upwards to EUR 140-160 mio, EBIT margin guidance unchanged, and impacts from acquisitions also unchanged from Q1

CEO Mauricio Graber says: “In our second quarter we delivered strong organic growth on a more demanding comparable from last year, with continued good momentum in both business areas. Our business in Asia-Pacific delivered 10% organic growth

fueled by Health & Nutrition, providing reassurance that we can grow the region strongly even as the Chinese yogurt market is still in decline. Customer engagement, both in China and globally, remains high despite the current difficulties of in person interactions.

Through the acquisitions we have done, we are building a more balanced business globally between Food Cultures & Enzymes and Health & Nutrition. We’ve continued the integration of the acquired businesses and have recently completed a major milestone in the divestment of Natural Colors, and we are executing our strategy of becoming a focused bioscience company based on a unique microbial and fermentation technology platform.

Following the divestment of Natural Colors, we have initiated the process for paying out an extraordinary dividend of around EUR 116 million, and payment of the dividend is expected to be effected during the month of May.

In Q2 we progressed on our innovation agenda with many new patents, trademarks and registrations, and in Q3 we will be launching the next generation of bioprotection for fermented milks and certain cheeses.

As a result of the strong organic growth in the first half of 2020/21, and despite the uncertainties lingering from COVID-19, we have narrowed upwards our full-year outlook for organic growth, and we expect that Q4 to be the stronger of the two remaining quarters, primarily as Q3 of last year had a tailwind effect from customers building COVID-19 related safety inventories.”



Outlook for 2020/21



Organic revenue growth 6-8%



EBIT margin before special items 27-28%



Free cash flow before special items, acquisitions and divestments EUR 140-160 million





About Chr. Hansen



Chr. Hansen is a global, differentiated bioscience company that develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. At Chr. Hansen we are uniquely positioned to drive positive change through microbial solutions. We have worked for over 145 years to enable sustainable agriculture, cleaner labels and healthier living for more people around the world. Our microbial and fermentation technology platforms, including our broad and relevant collection of around 40,000 microbial strains, have game-changing potential. Matching customer needs and global trends we continue to unlock the power of good bacteria to respond to global challenges such as food waste, global health and the overuse of antibiotics and pesticides. As the world’s most sustainable food ingredients company, we touch the lives of more than 1 billion people every day. Driven by our legacy of innovation and curiosity to pioneer science, our purpose – To grow a better world. Naturally. – is at the heart of everything we do.







