TELESTE CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 15.4.2021 AT 9:30 EET

LIBERTY GLOBAL HAS SELECTED TELESTE´S DISTRIBUTED ACCESS SOLUTION

Teleste has announced that Liberty Global, one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, will trial Teleste’s Distributed Access Architecture to support their GIGAbit network, meaning customers will benefit from increased reliability and capacity thanks to the new DOCSIS technology.

Already used successfully in Coventry and Warrington in the UK, Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) is now being rolled out in Baguley, UK. DAA is a new way of building DOCSIS networks and is being trialed to allow the Data Core and Edge Devices to bring data and video services to Liberty Global customers in a real operational environment at speeds of over 1Gbps.

Teleste has worked closely with the engineering teams of both Liberty and Virgin Media over the last 12 months to fully integrate the technology which is designed to improve the performance of Liberty Global’s Access network – the network used in the last mile between technical facilities and customers’ homes – which will provide customers with a more reliable service and better experience. It also delivers more capacity efficiency, allowing Liberty Global to continually deliver wide-scale Gigabit speeds quickly and more cost effectively. It is powered by CIN (Converged Interconnect Network) technology which digitises the Access network, and will replace traditional analogue transmission in this space. This CIN will also support growing B2B services, mobile backhaul and 5G, and is a key enabler in LG’s Fixed Mobile Convergence journey.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global is one of the world’s leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in seven European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet, UPC, the combined Sunrise UPC, as well as VodafoneZiggo, which is owned through a 50/50 joint venture. Our substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable us to invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution.

Liberty Global delivers market-leading products through next-generation networks that connect customers subscribing to 50 million broadband, video, fixed and mobile telephony services across our brands. We also have significant investments in ITV, All3Media, ITI Neovision, LionsGate, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks.

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2020, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 145 million and it had 858 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.











