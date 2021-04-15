ALSTOM SA: Alstom will supply 20 Coradia Stream regional trains for the Region of Lombardy in Italy

English French

Alstom will supply 20 Coradia Stream regional trains for the Region of Lombardy in Italy

15 April 2021 – Alstom has signed a contract with FERROVIENORD1 for the supply of 20 regional trains intended for the regional railway service of the Region of Lombardy for a total value of €125 million. This is the second contract within a framework agreement signed in November 2019 with FNM S.p.A.2. The trains will be delivered from June 2023 onwards.

The train ordered by FERROVIENORD, named “Donizetti” by the customer, belongs to Alstom’s Coradia Stream range of trains. The single-deck electric trains each have four traction motors and a maximum speed of 160 km/h. They represent the latest generation of a model that is already in commercial service in ten Italian regions, and are produced in conformity with the Technical Specification for Interoperability (TSI).

“We are, as always, very proud to be working with our trusted partners FNM and FERROVIENORD to provide modern, comfortable and sustainable regional transportation in Italy. In the last 10 years, Alstom has delivered 54 regional trains for Lombardy. The new generation of Coradia Stream represents the best solution for meeting the increasing needs of both the region’s travellers and the operator,” said Michele Viale, Managing Director of Alstom Italy.

Coradia Stream can be easily adapted for different types of service. The interior and seating arrangements can be modified to suit diverse needs, for example with more seats on longer routes or optimised standing space for shorter journeys. The modular interiors can be adapted to suit the seasons or particular requirements: bike racks, drinks and snack dispensers, multimedia areas and work or relaxation zones, for instance, can easily be added. Wider windows offer increased luminosity and a sense of greater space and comfort. Advanced infotainment, audio and video services, as well as live video surveillance, ensure comfort and safety.

The new trains satisfy strict criteria of environmental sustainability and are 96% recyclable. They consume 30% less energy than the previous generation. Minimal levels of noise and vibration ensure a quiet and comfortable journey. The trains boast high-performance air conditioning systems.

The Coradia Stream trains for Lombardy are manufactured by Alstom in Italy. Project development, most of the manufacturing and certification are performed at Alstom’s site in Savigliano (CN). Design and manufacturing of the traction systems and other components takes place at the Sesto San Giovanni (MI), and the on-board signalling systems are delivered by the Bologna site.

About Alstom Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom’s products portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the new Group’s combined revenue amounted to €15.7 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2020*. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs 75,000 people. www.alstom.com

1 FERROVIENORD, controlled 100% by FNM, operates 331 km of railway network and 124 train stations in Lombardy. In addition to the activities aimed at train circulation, FERROVIENORD is responsible for the ordinary and extraordinary maintenance of the network, its upgrading, the activation of new systems and assistance in upgrading works.

2 FNM is the main integrated Group in sustainable mobility in Lombardy. It represents the first pole in Italy that combines the management of railway infrastructures with road mobility and the management of freeway infrastructures.

