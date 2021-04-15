Confluence Reaches Agreement in Principle to Acquire Fundpeak, Global Provider of Fund Portals and Factsheets

Pittsburgh, PA, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confluence Technologies, a global technology solutions provider helping the investment management industry solve complex investment data challenges, today announced that it has reached an agreement in principle to acquire Fundpeak, a highly respected global provider of secure fund portals and marketing tools such as fund factsheets and websites.

Fundpeak’s solutions help funds produce multilingual factsheets for marketing purposes and to meet local regulatory reporting requirements in more than 30 countries. Additionally, the company’s custom-designed fund portal integrates directly into client websites, enabling automated internal reporting for portfolio managers and external reporting to shareholders and clients.

Confluence will integrate Fundpeak’s factsheets product and customized portals into its award-winning platform of solutions, providing capabilities at a scale previously unavailable to the industry. The addition of these capabilities represents Confluence’s commitment to expand its offering and provide solutions to asset managers, global fund administrators and other service providers across the investment lifecycle.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021 and is a testament to Confluence’s dedication to advancing its industry-leading offering through ongoing investment in R&D and acquisitions.

Factsheets and other investor reporting comprise a growing area of compliance complexity for fund managers as they work to provide digital data and analytics to their end-investor clients. Fundpeak’s solutions address recent regulations including the European Union’s Key Investor Information Document (KIID) and Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products (PRIIPs) requirements which are expected to be emulated in other regions.

“As we explore every avenue to enhance our solutions, Confluence is excited to be acquiring Fundpeak, a company with tremendous technological capabilities and a focus on providing clients with transformative tools to help the market best service fund shareholders,” said Mark Evans, Confluence’s CEO and founder. “Adding Fundpeak’s suite of services to our current shareholder reporting offering will provide additional value to an industry that recognizes the efficiencies of curating and normalizing data only once for client reporting and distribution.”

Fundpeak’s founder and managing director Pavel Topol commented, “We’re thrilled to be joining an organization with which we share common goals and values, including our dedication to solving the complex data and reporting challenges facing the investment management industry today. Confluence’s mission to help clients reduce risk and increase efficiency mirrors what we have tried to do at Fundpeak from the beginning. We’re pleased that our clients and partners will have access to Confluence’s innovative tools and technologies to help improve and grow their own businesses.”



About Confluence

As a leading global technology solutions provider to the investment management industry, Confluence helps clients solve complex investment data challenges across the front, middle and back office. From innovative portfolio analytics to regulatory and financial reporting solutions, Confluence invests in the latest technology and data and in its team of industry experts to meet the evolving needs of asset managers and service providers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Confluence services over 400 clients in 39 countries, with locations across Europe, North America, South Africa, Australia and Asia. For more information, visit www.confluence.com