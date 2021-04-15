Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Annual Report 2020

Bermuda, 15 April 2021: Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AGAS) announces that the annual report for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 is published today. A pdf-version of the annual report is attached and is also available on the company's website www.avancegas.com (http://www.avancegas.com).



For further queries, please contact:

Randi Navdal bekkelund, CFO

Tel: +47 22 00 48 29

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

