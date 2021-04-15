Liquid Hydrogen Market Size Worth USD 50.39 Billion by 2027 | Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles and Rising Use in Electronic Manufacturing is Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Liquid Hydrogen Market is forecasted to be worth USD 50.39 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global market of liquid hydrogen is anticipated to expand exponentially owing to the growing demand for electronic vehicles to reduce emission levels. Besides, the rising use of liquid hydrogen in electronic manufacturing is expected to propel the market growth further. Liquid hydrogen is widely used in LED, display, and semiconductor manufacturing. The simplest of molecules has unique characteristics; it has superior heat transfer capability and etching agent. Moreover, the rising application of liquid hydrogen in spacecraft is also anticipated to augment the market growth over the forecast timeframe.

However, liquid hydrogen is expensive than other fuel types, which is expected to hinder the market growth over the forecasted timeframe.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/388

Key Highlights From The Report

In September 2020, Ballard Power Systems Inc. announced the introduction of its high-performance, zero-emission, proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell stack FCgen-HPS product to provide vehicle propulsion at an industry-leading 4.3 kilowatts per liter (4.3 kW/L) volumetric high-power density. Over the decades of progress in PEM fuel cell products, this represents another power density achievement for Ballard.

The electrolysis segment is expected to register substantial market growth with a CAGR of 5.6%. Hydrogen generated by electrolysis can lead to zero greenhouse gas emissions, depending on the electricity used source.

It is expected that the Cryogenic liquid tankers segment will witness significant market growth. Over long ranges, it is usually relatively cost-effective to transport hydrogen in liquid form since a liquid hydrogen tank can store much more hydrogen than a high-pressure gas tank.

In the forecast period, the aerospace segment is expected to be experiencing substantial expansion. Liquid Hydrogen is being used widely in the space program and rocket fuel.

Due to the growing adoption of electric vehicles in developing nations such as South Korea, China, and Japan to minimize carbon emissions, the Asia Pacific region is expected to see significant growth during the forecast period.

Key participants include The Messer Group GmbH, Showa Denko K. K., Ballard Power Systems Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Iwatani Corporation, Linde PLC, FuelCell Energy, Inc., Koatsu Gas Kogyo Co., Ltd., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, and Plug Power Inc. among others.

Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/388

Emergen Research has segmented the global Liquid Hydrogen Market on the basis of method, distribution, end-use, and region:

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Electrolysis Steam Reforming Coal Gasification Others

Distribution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Pipelines Cryogenic liquid tankers

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Automotive Chemical Aerospace Electronics



Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/liquid-hydrogen-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Spherical graphite market size was valued at USD 2,435.8 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 9,598.8 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 18.6%. The spherical graphite market is observing a double-digit growth attributed to its increasing usage in lithium-ion battery production.

Sodium dichromate market size was valued at USD 759.2 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 1,242.4 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%. The sodium dichromate market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in pigment, metal finishing, chromium compounds preparation, leather tanning, and wood preservative.

Acoustic insulation market size was valued at USD 12.94 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 19.64 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%. The acoustic insulation market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in building & construction, automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs