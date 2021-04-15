Continuous Fiber Composites Market Size Worth USD 3,315.0 Million by 2027 | Favorable Government Initiatives to Promote Product Demand and Growth of Automotive Sector are Factors Influencing the Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global continuous fiber composite market is projected to be worth USD 3,315.0 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The continuous fiber composite market is observing rapid growth attributed to the growing demand from the energy sector, such as in wind turbines. Composites, including carbon fiber and fiberglass, find extensive usage as reinforcing materials in wind turbines production, owing to their high strength and rigidity properties, coupled with the benefits of lightweight and design flexibility. Continuous fiber composites are used in blade laminates, root joints, and reinforcements, as well as spacers, spar caps, and carrots. Moreover, composites deployed in access structures including platforms and ladders, along with cable management systems and generator as insulation solutions.

Key Highlights From The Report

In August 2019, Toray Advanced Composites entered into a production and distribution agreement with BASF centered on manufacturing continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic tapes for the industrial and automotive sectors.

Thermoplastic continuous fiber composites possess the property of reform and reshape, along with low uptake of moisture and better damage resistance.

Increasing expenses for the development of innovative products to improve the strength of sports goods such as golf clubs and hockey sticks by decreasing the total is estimated to fuel the demand for continuous fiber composite in the upcoming years.

Europe held the second-largest continuous fiber composite market share in 2019, attributed to the growing demand from the aerospace and automotive industries. Moreover, increasing investment in developing lightweight products with improved strength and supportive government initiative in the region are driving the market growth.

Key participants include Celanese Corporation, Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corporation, Chomorat, Johns Manville, Huntsman Corporation, Cytec Solvay Group, Automated Dynamics, Toray Industries, and SABIC, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global continuous fiber composite market on the basis of resin type, product type, industry vertical, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Thermoset Composite Resins Thermoplastic Composite Resins

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Woven Fabric Non-Crimp Fabric Unidirectional Tape Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Aerospace Automotive Power & Energy Sports & Leisure Consumer Electronics Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



