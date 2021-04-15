Proactive news headlines including Element 25, Bellevue Gold, Zelira Therapeutics and St George Mining

Sydney, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Element 25 Ltd (ASX:E25) has completed an “extremely successful” first stage of development at the wholly-owned, world-class Butcherbird Project in Western Australia, with the first manganese ore processed through the plant. Click here
  • Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) (OTCMKTS:BELGF) has delivered a maiden resource of 310,000 ounces at 9.7 g/t gold at its Marceline discovery within its Western Australian eponymous project. Click here
  • Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:ZLD) (OTCQB:ZLDAF) (FRA:G1G) achieved record product sales and licensing revenues of A$225,000 during the March quarter - up 249% on the prior six months. Click here
  • St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) (FRA:S0G) has discovered new high-grade nickel-copper sulphides at its flagship Mt Alexander Project in Western Australia’s north-eastern Goldfields region, suggesting the presence of a significant mineralised intrusive system. Click here
  • Red River Resources Ltd (ASX:RVR) continued to ramp up production in Q3 FY21 at its Thalanga Operations in Queensland and Hillgrove Gold Mine in NSW. Click here
  • PVW Resources Ltd (ASX:PVW) has started a reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at Jungle Well Gold Project within its broader Leonora Project in Western Australia aimed at upgrading the existing inferred resource estimate. Click here
  • FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) (FRA:SDL) (OTCMKTS:FYIRF) will start trading on the US-based OTCQX market on Thursday, April 15 (US time), under the stock code OTCQX:FYIRF, after its application to OTC Markets was accepted. Click here
  • Aeris Resources Ltd’s (ASX:AIS) joint venture partner Helix Resources Ltd (ASX:HLX) has begun diamond drilling at the Canbelego Copper Project in central New South Wales, in proximity to Aeris's Tritton operations. Click here
  • MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:MXC) (LON:MXC) (OTCMKTS:MGCLF) (FRA:H5O) is poised to supply the global phytocannabinoid-derived medicines market with its portfolio of established and upcoming products through its worldwide distribution footprint and expanding patient base. Click here

