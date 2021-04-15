Reduction of GN Store Nord’s share capital

At GN Store Nord’s annual general meeting on March 17, 2021, it was decided to authorize the board of directors to reduce the company’s share capital by nominally DKK 16,368,472 from nominally DKK 569,072,400 to nominally DKK 552,703,928 through the cancellation of treasury shares. In accordance with the authorization, today the board of directors has approved the capital reduction, and the capital reduction has been registered with the Danish Business Authority.



Following the capital reduction, the company’s share capital amounts to nominally DKK 552,703,928 divided into 138,175,982 shares of DKK 4 each.

As a consequence of the capital reduction, the company holds 8,299,342 treasury shares which correspond to 6.0% of the total share capital and voting rights.

