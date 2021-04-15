Global Specialty Paper Markets Report 2020: Increase in Packaging Technologies in the Foodservice Business to Protect from COVID-19

Dublin, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Paper Market Size, Share, Demand By Product Type, By Raw Material Type, By Application, By Regions, And Segment Forecasts To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Specialty Paper Market size was valued at USD 27.24 billion in 2019 and is estimated to generate USD 36.77 billion in terms of annual remunerations, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% through 2027.

The rapid growth of the logistics and e-commerce business, along with technological advancements in the packaging mechanisms and equipment, are key factors driving specialty papers market growth.



Specialty papers are manufactured or subsequently transformed as per specific application by coating it with pulp chemicals. They are ideal for a wide range of applications, such as coffee filters, paper currency, insulation paper, decor papers, carbonless copy paper, and others. Growing product demand for e-commerce applications, including storage, transportation, and packaging, is likely to supplement specialty paper market share.

Additionally, the expanding product application scope in printing and decorating invitations will also foster industry size through 2027.



The leading industry players are offering specialty printing papers, specialty tissue papers, cardstock paper, and other new and innovative solutions as per end-user requirements. The growing consumption of consumer goods buoyed by the expansion of the logistics and e-commerce business is poised to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the specialty papers market over the coming years.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on product type, the kraft paper segment is forecast to exhibit a growth rate of 4.4% through 2027. The robust growth can be attributed to the high product demand for food packaging along with the expansion of retail infrastructure in developing nations across the globe.

The decor paper segment accounted for a majority of the specialty papers market share in 2019, both in terms of revenue and volume, and is estimated to witness exponential growth over the analysis period on account of extensive product applications in furniture, flooring surfaces, and paneling.

On the basis of raw material, the filler segment held nearly 30.3% of the global specialty paper market share in 2019 and is forecast to account for significant revenue generation through 2027.

Based on application, the printing & publishing segment is set to witness major growth through 2027 due to the extensive application of specialty paper in currency, postage stamp, cheque paper, and security papers.

The packaging & labeling segment held 25% of the specialty papers market revenue share in 2019 and is projected to witness notable growth over the analysis period.

In the regional landscape, the APAC region is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period on account of rapid industrialization and population explosion in the region. The growth of the real estate sector in emerging countries like China and India is propelling product demand due to its extensive scope in electrical wiring applications.

Europe is anticipated to register a growth rate of 2.2% over the analysis period. Europe is one of the largest exporters of paper in the world. Additionally, the expansion of packaging & product distribution channels, along with the growing trend of online shopping in the region, may support industry growth over the coming years.

Key players contributing to the global specialty chemicals market share are Asia Pulp & Paper Co. Limited, Michelman Inc, Nippon Paper Group, Domtar Corporation, International Paper, Stora Enso, Mondi Plc, Oji Holdings Corporation, WestRock, ITC Ltd, and Fedrigoni, among others.

These industry players are focusing on product innovation and development in order to gain a competitive edge over other competitors. For instance, Mitsubishi HiTec Paper Europe GmbH launched two new technologies and a wide range of coated specialty papers in August 2019 to cater to the growing product demand from the packaging and label market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Specialty Paper Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing globalization

4.2.2.2. Growth in the e-commerce sector

4.2.2.3. Increase in packaging technologies in the foodservice business to protect it from the COVID-19 virus

4.2.2.4. Demand for Specialty Paper in developing countries

4.2.2.5. Ban on plastic bags

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Carbon emission

4.2.3.2. Deforestation

4.2.3.3. Labor crisis in the COVID-19 pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping



Chapter 5. Specialty Paper By Product Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Product Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Packaging Paper

5.3. Printing Paper

5.4. Decor

5.5. Release Liner

5.6. Kraft

5.7. Thermal

5.8. Carbonless

5.9. Others



Chapter 6. Specialty Paper By Raw Material Type Insights & Trends

6.1. Raw Material Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.2. Fillers

6.4. Pulp

6.5. Coatings

6.6. Additives

6.7. Others



Chapter 7. Specialty Paper By Application Insights & Trends

7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.2. Construction

7.3. Printing

7.4. Industrial

7.5. Packaging

7.6. Labeling

7.7. Medical



Chapter 8. Specialty Paper Market Regional Outlook

8.1. Specialty Paper Market share By Region, 2019 & 2027



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Domtar Corporation

International Paper

Nippon Paper Group

Mondi Plc

Stora Enso

ITC Ltd

Oji Holdings Corporation

Michelman Inc

WestRock

Asia Pulp & Paper Co. Limited

Neenah Inc.

Hobby Lobby

Michaels Stores Inc.

Vistaprint

Paper Source

Fedrigoni

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ejnqtn