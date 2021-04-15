United States Real Estate Market Report 2021-2027: Segments (Private, Public) Construction, Category (Residential & Non- Residential), Company Analysis

Dublin, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Real Estate Market by Segments (Private, Public) Construction, Category (Residential & Non- Residential), Company Analysis, Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United States Real Estate Industry was USD 1,208 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,751 Billion by 2027.

In the United States, the market of Real estate is surging despite the pandemic COVID-19 crisis. For many Americans, residence is the highest source of prosperity and investment. Non-Residential or Commercial construction includes lodging, Office, health care, Educational, temples, Amusement and recreate, transportation, manufacturing, etc. It provides a source of more revenue in return.



The United States is among the largest construction market globally. Infrastructure constructions take lots of time and capital to build and design project. In the United States, massive numbers of infrastructure and construction industry are built with government and private companies' support. Constructions made to provide support to the maximum population.

The construction project is booming in the country, changing lifestyle and increasing population will propel the Real Estate market in this country. As per this report, Real Estate Market in the United States will grow with a CAGR of 5.45% from 2020 to2027.



U.S real estate is growing year on year, and numerous infrastructure projects are being introduced every year. Northern Arizona University is planning for large construction projects that include STEM disciplines and the Biological Sciences Building renovation.

The Southwest Florida International Airport is planning an enormous US$ 250 Million terminal expansion, and Citizens in the city of Shoreline will see a US$ 64.3 Million roadway reconstruction project launched in 2022 and many more cities. The upcoming year promises to bring a construction project to every region of the United States.

Report Scope

Company Analysis



1. Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporated

2. Cbre Group Inc.

3. Brookfield Properties LLC

4. Berkshire Hathaway home services

5. Cushman & Wakefield Holdings Inc.



Real Estate Market of United States have been broadly Studied from 2 Segments



1. Private Construction

2. Public Construction



Private Construction Market has been divided into 2 Categories and its Non-Residential Category is further divided into 14 Sub-Categories



A. Residential

B. Non-Residential



1. Lodging

2. Office

3. Commercial

4. Health care

5. Educational

6. Religious

7. Public safety

8. Amusement and recreation

9. Transportation

10. Communication

11. Power

12. Sewage and waste disposal

13. Water supply

14. Manufacturing



Public Construction Market has been divided into 2 Categories and its Non-Residential Category is further divided into 12 Sub-Categories



A. Residential

B. Non-Residential



1. Office

2. Commercial

3. Health care

4. Educational

5. Public safety

6. Amusement and recreation

7. Transportation

8. Power

9. Highway and street

10. Sewage and waste disposal

11. Water supply

12. Conservation and development



All companies have been covered from 3 viewpoints

Overviews

Recent Developments

Revenues

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kw06za