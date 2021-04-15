Global $417.26 Billion Milk and Butter Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Featuring Key Players - Nestle; Danone; Arla Foods; Muller Group. and Lactalis

Dublin, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Milk And Butter Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global milk and butter market is expected to grow from $299.72 billion in 2020 to $316.44 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.

Major companies in the milk and butter market include Nestle; Danone; Arla Foods; Muller Group. and Lactalis.



The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $417.26 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



The milk and butter market consists of sales of milk and butter by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce processed milk products such as pasteurized milk, cream, creamery butter, sour cream and fluid milk dairy substitutes from soybeans and other non-dairy substances. The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments. The milk and butter market is segmented into milk dairy and butter.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global milk and butter market, accounting for 49% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 22% of the global milk and butter market. Africa was the smallest region in the global milk and butter market.



The internet of things (IoT) technology is increasingly being used to track dairy products including milk and butter and to ensure safe product handling. IoT technology consists of a network of devices, vehicles or other items that continuously exchange data and provide insights about a process or system.

This technology is being used to track ingredients being used in products. Equipment connected to the internet in trucks and storage coolers can be used to monitor dairy products and tag them with environmental conditions like temperature or location that provide information about safe product handling during transportation.



Food and beverage manufacturers depend on supply of raw materials from domestic and international suppliers. As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries and locally, manufacturers had to halt production due to lack of raw materials. Also, restrictions on trade of non-essential goods and fear of contamination through manufacturing facilities contributed to the decline.

The outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the milk and butter manufacturing market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



The increasing demand for local, sustainable and organic food production is expected to positively impact the milk and butter manufacturing market during the forecast period. Organic food production including organic dairy products places a strong emphasis on consumer health, environmental protection and animal welfare.

Consumers now are becoming more concerned with how food is raised and prepared and are willing to pay a little more for something they recognize as healthy. Across Europe, there is a very high import rate (especially for fruits and vegetables) as the rate of production is far lower than the consumption demands for organic produce.

Companies Mentioned

Nestle

Danone

Arla Foods

Muller Group.

Lactalis

