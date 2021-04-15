Global Anti-Aging Active Ingredient Market Report 2021-2026: Growing Consumption of Cosmetics, Increase in Premature Aging Population, and Frowth in the Skin Care Market

Dublin, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Aging Active Ingredient Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global anti-aging active ingredient market is forecast to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2026.

The future of the global anti-aging active ingredient market looks promising with opportunities in the skin care and hair care applications. The major drivers for this market are growing consumption of cosmetic products, increase in premature aging population, and growth in the skin care market.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes multifunctioning anti-aging ingredients, integration of alphabetic formulation in anti-aging products, and advanced nanotechnology for manufacturing of anti-aging products.

Some of the anti-aging ingredient companies profiled in this report include Adeka, Ashland, BASF, Clarient, and Croda.



The analyst forecasts that natural anti-aging active ingredients will remain the fastest growing over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for organic beauty products to avoid side effects of synthetic personal care products.



Within the anti-aging active ingredient market, skin care will remain the largest application and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for organic skin related anti-aging cosmetic products.



Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to high disposable income, increasing awareness on anti-aging products, and rising demand for organic skincare products.



Features of the Global Anti-Aging Active Ingredient Market

Market Size Estimates: Global anti-aging active ingredients market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments.

Segmentation Analysis: Global anti-aging active ingredients market size by various segments, such as application and source in terms of value.

Regional Analysis: Global anti-aging active ingredients market breakdown by the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different application, source, and regions for the global anti-aging active ingredients market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global anti-aging ingredients market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers following key questions

What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global anti-aging ingredients market?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

What are the business risks and threats to the market?

What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Anti-Aging Active Ingredient Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2015 to 2026

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Anti-Aging Active Ingredient Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Anti-Aging Active Ingredient Market by Application

3.3.1: Skin Care

3.3.2: Hair Care

3.4: Global Anti-Aging Active Ingredient Market by Source

3.4.1: Natural

3.4.2: Synthetic



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Anti-Aging Active Ingredient Market by Region

4.2: North American Anti-Aging Active Ingredient Market

4.2.1: Market by Application: Skin Care and Hair Care

4.2.2: Market by Source: Natural and Synthetic

4.2.3: The US Anti-Aging Active Ingredient Market

4.2.4: Canadian Anti-Aging Active Ingredient Market

4.2.5: Mexican Anti-Aging Active Ingredient Market

4.3: European Anti-Aging Active Ingredient Market

4.4: APAC Anti-Aging Active Ingredient Market

4.5: ROW Anti-Aging Active Ingredient Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Player Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Anti-Aging Active Ingredient Market by Application

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Anti-Aging Active Ingredient Market by Source

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Anti-Aging Active Ingredient Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Anti-Aging Active Ingredient Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Global Anti-Aging Active Ingredient Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Adeka

7.2: Ashland

7.3: BASF SE

7.4: Clariant AG

7.5: Croda International Plc



