Virtual Digi-Tech Pharma & AI Conference 2021: Adopting AI and Machine Learning to Unlock the Full Potential of Pharma - May 5th-6th, 2021

The 4th Annual Digi-Tech Pharma & AI conference brings with it even more interactive sessions, expert speakers, senior professionals and decision makers from leading pharma, biotech and healthcare industry.

Meet the decision makers, benchmark and learn from real-life use cases to drive organizational change and to understand the new cutting-edge technologies and practical solutions.

In this 4th edition, the novel technologies and developments reforming the pharmaceutical industry is explored, also dive deep into the implementation and advances in machine learning, deep learning, artificial intelligence, informatics and data science which has redefined the development of new drugs, tackle diseases, improving healthcare and much more.

The enhancements in data management and data integration are providing improvements to both the speed and quality of drug discovery and many clinical trial processes. To be in the forefront, a necessity for partnership and collaboration with a healthcare provider is a must for the pharmaceutical companies, and these partnerships will also lead to massive advances in R&D using artificial intelligence in genomics and precision medicine to develop a deep understanding of the root causes of diseases.

The combination of AI, big data and IoT technologies are creating new innovations, also other eminent technologies like cloud computing, augmented reality, virtual reality and blockchain are being used extensively in the Pharmaceutical industry's digital transformation.

The Virtual summit will facilitate an invaluable networking opportunities with Decision makers and Industry experts, focusing on real case studies and insightful presentations. Bringing in Exciting features like Q&A Sessions with industry experts, Networking Video Chat, Polling, Raise Hand, Virtual Exhibitor booths with waiting room/tables and virtual chat, Peer to Peer connect at Social Lounge, Handout Bags and more giving opportunity to grow and expand your networking throughout the event

Key Highlights

Reimagining Pharma by Integrating Science and Technology:

Digital Technology trends in Pharma and Bio-Tech industry

Adopting AI and Machine Learning to unlock the full potential of Pharma

How pharma can integrate into digital health environment

Collaborative Innovation: Finding the right partners to leverage new technologies in Pharma

Patient Centred Drug Discovery

Digital Discovery and Clinical Trials:

Applying AI to the design of lead compounds for new drugs

Algorithms and Models for drug discovery

AI and ML for Target Identification & Validation in Drug Discovery

Advancing Drug Discovery through quantum computing

Genomics & Drug Discovery

Virtual and Hybrid Clinical Trials

R&D Use Cases

Decoding the Value of Data Science, Big Data & Informatics:

Implementation and relevance of FAIR data principles in Pharma R&D

Harnessing Data Science for Drug Combination Discovery

AI and Big Data: A powerful combination for future growth

The use of AI to make sense of clinical data

Use of big data for precision medicine

Multi-omics & clinical data to unlock the power of complex datasets

Integration and Visualization of translational Medicine Data

Data & Healthcare Analytics

Real-World Data & Real-World Evidence:

The Growing Importance of Real-World Data

RWD for clinical research and drug development

RWE and RWD to support regulatory decision making

Real?World Data Science to advance Patient Care

Managing real world data governance

Digital Health & Future Innovations:

Healthcare & Medical Technology

Adoption of IoT in Pharma

Potential of Cloud Computing in Pharma

Impact of Digital Health in Pharma

Digital Health strategy and Patient centric Clinical Trials

The convergence of Digital Therapeutics and Pharma in Digital Health

How pharma-health collaboration works on innovating drug discovery & patient experience

Blockchain and AI-based Platform

Who Should Attend:

This event is designed for senior-level attendees from various companies including pharmaceutical, biotechnological, biopharmaceutical, CRO's, Diagnostics, solution provider and government institutions.

Attendees include Chief Data Officer, VPs, GMs, Directors, Heads and Managers of

Drug Discovery

Drug Delivery Innovation

R&D IT

Big Data Solutions

AI/ Machine Learning

Cognitive Computing

Digital innovative strategic planning

Regulatory and pharmacovigilance

IT Strategy

Real-World Data

Real-World Evidence

Data Management & Analytics

Data Science

Clinical trials and data management

Translational informatics

Data storage and analysis

Enterprise Architecture

Information Systems

Contract outsourcing service providers

Digital Health

Genomics

Healthcare IT

Multi-channel Management

