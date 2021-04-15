Global In-vehicle Air Purifier Outlook and Forecast Report 2021-2026: A Shift from Conventional Purifiers to Smart Technology - Key Players are Philips, 3M, and Honeywell

Dublin, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-vehicle Air Purifier - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global in-vehicle air purifier market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 11% during 2020-2026.



The global automotive air filter market is observing a shift from conventional purifiers to smart technology. The inclusion of prominent technologies - HEPA, active carbon systems, and photocatalytic is likely to increase vendors' growth opportunities. Vendors are expected to incorporate features such as Bluetooth speaker, USB, lights, air conditioner to cool, fan to circulate air, dehumidifier to remove moisture to increase penetration. Hence, multifunctional in-vehicle air purifiers are expected to increase the market demand during the forecast period.

Further, the increased awareness of air filters among consumers has driven innovations in the industry. An increasing trend of multifunctional compact and simple designs of these devices is driving market adoption. Major vendors are investing in R&D activities to manufacture augmented products for the future. Innovations and feature-enrichment in-car air purifiers have evolved as a trend among the key players.



Global In-Vehicle Air Purifier Market Segmentation



The market is expected to be strong in the next six years. Also, vehicle production in this region is the highest globally, and it is estimated that the region would show promising growth. Moreover, countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia are taking initiatives to increase awareness of these technologies.

Although the hybrid in-vehicle air purifier market is currently at the introductory phase, the increased knowledge of these products is expected to increase during the forecast period. The increasing collaboration between manufacturers is likely to contribute to the global in-vehicle air purifier market growth.



Standardization of air purifiers in sedans and SUVs is expected to increase OEMs' market share during the forecast period. High-end manufacturers in the US have started including built-in air filters and fragrance disseminators in their vehicles. Hence, the increase in air pollution and product standardization is expected to drive automobile manufacturers to provide in-built air purifiers as a standard accessory, thereby providing growth opportunities for OEMs.



A high percentage of passenger vehicles are equipped with in-vehicle air purifiers, which are likely to increase the market share. Several automobile manufacturers in China have shown interest in automotive air purifiers (AAP). Moreover, automotive air purifiers are becoming handy solutions against allergies and ensure sanitization. They are exported to the Americas and Europe. However, India is emerging as the most lucrative market for these products as the country is witnessing deterioration in air quality levels. The commercial in-vehicle air purifier market is expected to grow as several heavy vehicle manufacturers are expected to invest in this technology.



The demand for HEPA filters increases as they effectively remove small particles and pollutants; however, they require high maintenance. APAC accounts for maximum demand for HEPA filters on account of high air pollution levels in several countries. Strict government regulations to improve air quality and the increasing consumer spending are expected to drive the demand. The HEPA purifier market is fragmented due to several small and national vendors and is expected to be highly competitive with increased investments.



With the increase in e-commerce worldwide, manufacturers have shifted to online sale platforms. The online in-vehicle air purifier market is currently observing growth. However, the offline segment is expected to flourish during the forecast period as the B2C segment will gradually shift toward B2B with vendors' partnerships with automotive manufacturers. In 2020, the online segment observed growth, particularly due to the COVID-19 virus. Moreover, online platforms are growing as they offer discounts and free-of-cost aftermarket service.

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



The global in-vehicle air purifier market is in the growth stage, and it has achieved popularity and penetration in several countries such as China and the US. The market consists of several players, making it highly fragmented. Philips Ltd., 3M, and Honeywell are the major vendors capturing the largest market share. In APAC, Europe, and North America, major players account for more than 80% of the overall share. There are immense opportunities for vendors to expand their business in high pollution regions and densely populated areas. Since the entry barriers are low, the in-vehicle air purifier market is flexible. This increases the focus of mergers or acquisitions and is also expected to enable manufacturers to intensify product innovation and improve the customer experience.

