Global Silicones Markets Report 2020-2025 with 2019 as the Base Year While Considering COVID-19 Impacts to Supply Chains

This report covers all the commercially available product forms that are being consumed by the end-user industries. The silicone industry will also be analyzed at the regional (and country) level.

The market size and estimates are provided in terms of volume (kilotons) and revenue (USD millions) with 2019 as the base year. Market forecasts are provided for 2020 to 2025. The impact of COVID-19 is also considered while deriving the market estimates.

Silicones are a general category of synthetic polymers whose backbone is made of repeating silicone to oxygen bonds (siloxane bonds)with organic side groups, such as methyl, phenyl, or vinyl. The number of repeating units can range from one to several thousand. Silicones are a family of high-performance specialty materials. The family of silicones includes siloxanes and silanes. All these compounds are widely used to make thousands of products for several end-use sectors.

Due to the excellent chemical properties of silicones, they are extensively used across diverse industry sectors such as automotive and transportation, the personal care and cosmetics industry, industrial sector, oil and gas, building and construction, papermaking, energy, healthcare, and textiles. Silicones are highly temperature stable, chemically inert, and have a high dielectric constant. They can be easily customized. All this has led to their extensive use as adhesives, sealants, additives, release agents and defoaming agents.

The current growth of the silicone industry is primarily driven by demand from the automotive sector, due to the extensive use of sensors and other electronic components in the newest generation of cars and electric vehicles. The construction, energy and personal care sectors will also drive the demand over the coming years.

However, uncertainty over the raw material supply and prices may hamper the anticipated growth. Many capacity expansions and investments were put on hold due to the economic situation caused by the COVID-19pandemic, which is not expected to normalize until early 2022. The global pandemic caused a disruption in the supply chain, leading to reduced demand and stagnant growth for the silicone industry in 2020.

The global silicones industry is a highly concentrated market with the top five players accounting for more than 80% of the global sales. These companies - Dow Silicones Corp., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Momentive Performance Materials, WackerChemie and ElkemASA - are located in the U.S., Japan, Germany and China.

These players offer a wide range of formulations customized for each end-use industry. There is a limited number of manufacturers of silicone at the regional and local levels.

Report Includes:

An overview of the global markets for silicones

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends with data from 2019 to 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Analysis of market size and market estimates, both in terms of volume (Kilotons) and revenue ($ Millions) and market share analysis of the silicones based on region, product form and end-use

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market

Impact of COVID-19 on the silicone industry, and insights into the regulatory framework and new product launches

Coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships and other key market strategies

Company profiles of major players of the industry, including CHT Germany GmbH, Dow Silicones Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Innospec, Shin-Etsu Chemical and Wacker Chemie AG

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Introduction

Silicone Chemistry

Silicone: A Brief History

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Higher Personal Income in Developing Countries and Rising Consumption of Products Containing Silicone

Market Restraints

Market Challenges

Regulatory Framework

Regulatory Laws

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Form

Introduction

Fluids

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Elastomers

Resins

Gels

Other Silicones

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End-Use

Introduction

Industrial Processes

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Construction

Transportation

Electronics

Personal Care and Consumer Products

Energy

Healthcare

Other Applications

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape

Basic Integrated Silicone Manufacturing

Intermediate Manufacturers

Formulators and Distributors

Market Share Analysis/Ranking

Major Developments

Product Launches

Mergers and Acquisitions

Capacity Expansions

Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

CHT Germany Gmbh

Dow Silicones Corp.

Elkem Asa

Evonik Industries Ag

Gelest Inc.

Innospec Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Specialty Silicone Products Inc.

Wacker Chemie Ag

