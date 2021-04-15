Global $70+ Billion Candy Markets, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

Dublin, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Candy Market, By Product Type (Sugar Candy, Chocolate Candy & Gum Candy), By Distribution Channels (Convenience Stores, Traditional Grocery Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, etc), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Candy Market is anticipated to reach over USD70 billion by the end of 2026 and grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period owing to increasing innovation in existing products and rising demand for chocolate products globally.

However, rising health concerns about diseases like obesity and diabetes are somewhat inhibiting the growth of the global candy market. To tackle this situation, sugar-free and low-calorie candies are being manufactured by the companies. Major challenges faced by the industry include rising government regulations, changing end-user preferences and health issues, which might hamper the growth of the market through 2026.



The Global Candy Market can be segregated based on type, distribution channels and region. In terms of type, it is the sugar candy that dominates the Global Candy Market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forthcoming years as well owing to the continuous launch of innovative products as well as aggressive branding initiatives undertaken by leading market players.



While considering the distribution channels, in 2020, the departmental stores accounted for a majority share in the Global Candy Market; however, the online sales channel is expected to increase at a rapid pace during the forecast period.



In terms of region, the Global Candy Market is categorized into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America, followed by Europe, is the major contributor based on sales generated and higher demand for candies in these regions. Sugar confectionery consumption dominates Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa due to the lower product cost. Thus, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a much faster rate during the forecast period.



The candy market has become an attractive destination for investments and several large multinational companies are entering into this market. Some of the major players operating in this market are Perfetti Van Melle Group, Mondelez International, Inc., The Hershey Company, Mars, Incorporated, Nestle S.A., Crown Confectionery Co., Ltd., Kellogg Company, Grupo Arcor S.A., Lotte Confectionery Co., Ltd., and Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. the Global Candy Market is highly fragmented due to many local and international suppliers.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Candy Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Frequency of Usage & Purchase

5.3. Sources of Information Conferred

5.4. Reason for Purchase



6. Global Candy Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size and Forecast-

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share and Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Sugar Candy, Chocolate Candy & Gum Candy)

6.2.2. By Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Traditional Grocery Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Sales Channel and Departmental Stores)

6.2.3. By Region

6.2.4. By Company (2020)

6.3. Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Candy Market Outlook



8. Europe Candy Market Outlook



9. North America Candy Market Outlook



10. South America Candy Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Candy Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Benchmarking

14.2. Company Profiles (Leading companies)

14.2.1. Perfetti Van Melle Group

14.2.2. Mondelez International, Inc.

14.2.3. The Hershey Company

14.2.4. Mars, Incorporated

14.2.5. Nestle S.A.

14.2.6. Crown Confectionery Co., Ltd.

14.2.7. Kellogg Co.

14.2.8. Grupo Arcor S.A.

14.2.9. Lotte Confectionery Co., Ltd.

14.2.10. Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.



15. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/51r80k