Global Lead Acid Battery Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 - Growing Digitalization has Created an Enormous Demand for UPS in the Workforce

The "Global Lead Acid Battery Market, By Product (Stationary, Motive, Starting, Lighting & Ignition), By Construction Method, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Lead Acid Battery Market is projected to grow from USD49.93 billion in 2020 to around USD76.85 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 7.04%, owing to the growth of industrial, transportation & commercial sectors.

Moreover, the ever-increasing growth in sectors like banking, oil & gas, health care & chemicals and their growing digitalization has created an enormous demand for UPS in the workforce, also the after sales service's huge demand, etc., are expected to augment the Global Lead Acid Battery Market in future.



In 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, the market was hit temporarily due to longer lock down periods, the stored stock almost perished due to unuse. Also, the main manufacturers of it being from China and its dominance over the market, the business was stopped due to pandemic, and also supply and procurement were totally affected. But, as the pandemic will fade gradually, the market will see an upward trend, over the next 6 years.



In terms of product, the market can be bifurcated into stationary, motive and start light ignition (SLI), out of which SLI batteries dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period, backed by the wide usage in multiple applications like renewables, automotive, etc.

By construction method, it is segmented into flooded & valve regulated lead acid (VRLA) of which VRLA occupies the major market due to its more efficient construction and user-friendly functionality. By sales channel it is categorized into Original Equipment Market (OEM) & aftermarket, of which aftermarket occupies the majority market due to high demand of after sales service.

Finally, by application it is divided into transportation, industrial motive, stationary industrial, residential, commercial & grid storage out of which stationary industrial occupies the major market due to its varied applications of power back up, emergency lighting, railway backup systems, security systems, renewable energy systems, etc.



Asia-Pacific is the largest contributor with 43.71% value share in 2020 in the Global Lead Acid Battery Market. China is the largest contributing country in the region with 43.25% share in 2020, followed by India, Japan and South Korea. Growing industrialization and automotive enhancement in China are contributing to the country's leading market position.

In India, the lack of 24 hrs power backup in majority of the regions, has created a huge demand for alternative power storage options like inverter batteries, which has led to a surge in lead acid battery market in the country and which will continue over the next six years.

Some of the companies operating in the Global Lead Acid Battery Market include Leoch International Technology Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, East Penn Manufacturing Co., GS Yuasa Corporation, Enersys Ltd., Exide Technologies Inc, Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd., FIAMM Energy Technology S.p.A., Trojan Battery Corporation and CSB Energy Technology Co., Ltd.



Key Target Audience:

Lead acid battery manufacturers, distributors, dealers and other stakeholders

After sales service companies

Organizations, forums and alliances related to Lead Acid Battery Market

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Market research and consulting firms

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Lead Acid Battery Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Lead Acid Battery Market Overview



7. Global Lead Acid Battery Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product (Stationary, Motive and Starting Lighting & Ignition Batteries (SLI))

7.2.2. By Construction Method (Flooded & Valve Regulated Led Acid (VRLA) Batteries)

7.2.3. By Sales Channel (Original Equipment Market (OEM) & Aftermarket)

7.2.4. By Application (Transportation, Industrial Motive, Stationary Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Grid Storage)

7.2.5. By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa)

7.2.6. By Company

7.3. Product Market Map



8. Asia-Pacific Lead Acid Battery Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product

8.2.2. By Sales Channel

8.2.3. By Application

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. Product Market Map



9. Europe Lead Acid Battery Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product

9.2.2. By Sales Channel

9.2.3. By Application

9.2.4. By Country

9.3. Product Market Map



10. North America Lead acid Battery Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Product

10.2.2. By Sales Channel

10.2.3. By Application

10.2.4. By Country

10.3. Product Market Map



11. South America Lead Acid Battery Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1 By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Product

11.2.2. By Sales Channel

11.2.3. By Application

11.2.4. By Country

11.3. Product Market Map



12. Middle East & Africa Lead Acid Battery Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.1.1. By Value

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.2.1. By Product

12.2.2. By Sales Channel

12.2.3. By Application

12.2.4. By Country

12.3. Product Market Map



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Drivers

13.2. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Outlook

15.2. Company Profiles (Top 10 Companies)

15.2.1. Leoch International Technology Limited

15.2.2. Panasonic Corporation

15.2.3. East Penn Manufacturing Co.

15.2.4. GS Yuasa Corporation

15.2.5. Enersys Ltd.

15.2.6. Exide Technologies Inc

15.2.7. Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

15.2.8. FIAMM Energy Technology S.p.A.

15.2.9. Trojan Battery Corporation

15.2.10. CSB Energy Technology Co., Ltd.



16. Strategic Recommendations

