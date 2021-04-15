Global Lead Acid Battery Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 - Growing Digitalization has Created an Enormous Demand for UPS in the Workforce

Dublin, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lead Acid Battery Market, By Product (Stationary, Motive, Starting, Lighting & Ignition), By Construction Method, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Lead Acid Battery Market is projected to grow from USD49.93 billion in 2020 to around USD76.85 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 7.04%, owing to the growth of industrial, transportation & commercial sectors.
Moreover, the ever-increasing growth in sectors like banking, oil & gas, health care & chemicals and their growing digitalization has created an enormous demand for UPS in the workforce, also the after sales service's huge demand, etc., are expected to augment the Global Lead Acid Battery Market in future.
In 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic, the market was hit temporarily due to longer lock down periods, the stored stock almost perished due to unuse. Also, the main manufacturers of it being from China and its dominance over the market, the business was stopped due to pandemic, and also supply and procurement were totally affected. But, as the pandemic will fade gradually, the market will see an upward trend, over the next 6 years.
In terms of product, the market can be bifurcated into stationary, motive and start light ignition (SLI), out of which SLI batteries dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period, backed by the wide usage in multiple applications like renewables, automotive, etc.
By construction method, it is segmented into flooded & valve regulated lead acid (VRLA) of which VRLA occupies the major market due to its more efficient construction and user-friendly functionality. By sales channel it is categorized into Original Equipment Market (OEM) & aftermarket, of which aftermarket occupies the majority market due to high demand of after sales service.
Finally, by application it is divided into transportation, industrial motive, stationary industrial, residential, commercial & grid storage out of which stationary industrial occupies the major market due to its varied applications of power back up, emergency lighting, railway backup systems, security systems, renewable energy systems, etc.
Asia-Pacific is the largest contributor with 43.71% value share in 2020 in the Global Lead Acid Battery Market. China is the largest contributing country in the region with 43.25% share in 2020, followed by India, Japan and South Korea. Growing industrialization and automotive enhancement in China are contributing to the country's leading market position.
In India, the lack of 24 hrs power backup in majority of the regions, has created a huge demand for alternative power storage options like inverter batteries, which has led to a surge in lead acid battery market in the country and which will continue over the next six years.
Some of the companies operating in the Global Lead Acid Battery Market include Leoch International Technology Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, East Penn Manufacturing Co., GS Yuasa Corporation, Enersys Ltd., Exide Technologies Inc, Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd., FIAMM Energy Technology S.p.A., Trojan Battery Corporation and CSB Energy Technology Co., Ltd.
Key Target Audience:
- Lead acid battery manufacturers, distributors, dealers and other stakeholders
- After sales service companies
- Organizations, forums and alliances related to Lead Acid Battery Market
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Market research and consulting firms
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Lead Acid Battery Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
6. Global Lead Acid Battery Market Overview
7. Global Lead Acid Battery Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Product (Stationary, Motive and Starting Lighting & Ignition Batteries (SLI))
7.2.2. By Construction Method (Flooded & Valve Regulated Led Acid (VRLA) Batteries)
7.2.3. By Sales Channel (Original Equipment Market (OEM) & Aftermarket)
7.2.4. By Application (Transportation, Industrial Motive, Stationary Industrial, Residential, Commercial and Grid Storage)
7.2.5. By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa)
7.2.6. By Company
7.3. Product Market Map
8. Asia-Pacific Lead Acid Battery Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Product
8.2.2. By Sales Channel
8.2.3. By Application
8.2.4. By Country
8.3. Product Market Map
9. Europe Lead Acid Battery Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Product
9.2.2. By Sales Channel
9.2.3. By Application
9.2.4. By Country
9.3. Product Market Map
10. North America Lead acid Battery Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Product
10.2.2. By Sales Channel
10.2.3. By Application
10.2.4. By Country
10.3. Product Market Map
11. South America Lead Acid Battery Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1 By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Product
11.2.2. By Sales Channel
11.2.3. By Application
11.2.4. By Country
11.3. Product Market Map
12. Middle East & Africa Lead Acid Battery Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1. By Value
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.2.1. By Product
12.2.2. By Sales Channel
12.2.3. By Application
12.2.4. By Country
12.3. Product Market Map
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Drivers
13.2. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competition Outlook
15.2. Company Profiles (Top 10 Companies)
15.2.1. Leoch International Technology Limited
15.2.2. Panasonic Corporation
15.2.3. East Penn Manufacturing Co.
15.2.4. GS Yuasa Corporation
15.2.5. Enersys Ltd.
15.2.6. Exide Technologies Inc
15.2.7. Luminous Power Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
15.2.8. FIAMM Energy Technology S.p.A.
15.2.9. Trojan Battery Corporation
15.2.10. CSB Energy Technology Co., Ltd.
16. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pvg81g