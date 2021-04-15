Global Audio Codec Market Report 2021 - Increasing Adoption of Truly Wireless Earbuds/Audio

Dublin, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Audio Codec: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the market is segmented by component, application and geography. The component segment is further broken down into hardware and software.

The software segment only includes those software components or audio codec algorithms that are implemented on hardware IC/chips to enable audio codec functionalities in Bluetooth-enabled consumer electronic devices. Thus, the software segment only focusses on software audio codecs that are used in Bluetooth devices (known as Bluetooth audio codecs) such as SBC, LDAC, LC3, and AAC.

This report provides an overview of the global audio codec market and analyzes market trends and challenges that will affect the vendor landscape. Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides market projections for the forecast period 2020 through 2025. This report also takes into consideration the economic slowdown caused by lockdowns across the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Report Includes:

39 data tables and 23 additional tables

An overview of the global market for audio codec integrated circuits (ICs) within the industry

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Highlights of the new technological developments and evaluation of market size and market share analysis for audio codecs based on component, application and geographical region

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces affecting the growth of the market

Impact of COVID-19 on the audio codec market as against the overall semiconductor industry

Coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of the key market players, including Analog Devices Inc., Cirrus Logic, DSP Group, Realtek Semiconductor, Maxim Integrated, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics and Fraunhofer IIS

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Audio Industry Trends

Increasing Adoption of Truly Wireless Earbuds/Audio

Mobile Gaming

5G

Use Cases of Audio Codecs

Amazon Echo

Apple AirPods

iPhone 11 Pro Max

HTC Vive

Nintendo Switch

Fitbit Sense

Audio Compression Algorithms

Lossless Compression

Lossy Compression

Impact of COVID-19 on the Audio Codec Market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Market Opportunity

Market Restraint

Value Chain of the Audio Codec Market

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component

Overview

Hardware

Software

Sub-Band Codec (SBC)

Advanced Audio Coding (AAC)

aptX

aptX HD

aptX Low Latency (aptX LL)

aptX Adaptive

LDAC

LC3

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Mobile Phones and Tablets

Home Audio Devices

Televisions and Gaming Consoles

Headphones, Headsets and Wearable Devices

PCs

Automotive Infotainment Systems

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Market Ranking Analysis

Top-Ranked Companies

Cirrus Logic

Qualcomm

Realtek Semiconductor

Product Development and Launches

Acquisitions and Agreements

Collaboration

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Analog Devices Inc.

Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM) Corp.

Cirrus Logic Inc.

CML Microcircuits

Dialog Semiconductor

Dsp Group Inc.

Fraunhofer Iis

Maxim Integrated

Microchip Technology Inc.

Nuvoton Technology Corp.

Nxp Semiconductors N.V.

Qualcomm

Realtek Semiconductor Corp.

Rohm Semiconductor

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Savitech

Sony Corp.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Tempo Semiconductor Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

