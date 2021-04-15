Higher Education Administrators Discuss College Student Success on the Education & Empowerment Podcast

Beverly Hills, CA, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Higher education specialist Bakhtiyor Isoev released two new episodes of his Education & Empowerment Podcast. The episodes feature interviews with Sherif Barsoum and Melissa Zuroff, administrators in the Office of Global Services at New York University (NYU), and with Kevin Kruger, the CEO of Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education (NASPA). In the recently released episodes, Isoev’s guests share their insights about creating higher education environments where students have the resources they need to succeed.

Attracting International Students, Ensuring Their Success

Barsoum and Zuroff speak to Isoev about their work at NYU to create an educational environment that attracts international students and supports them throughout their course of studies. They cite a number of factors that attract international students to NYU, including its location in the heart of New York City, its satellite campuses across the globe, and its academic excellence across disciplines.

Barsoum and Zuroff state that to ensure international students’ success it is important to connect them with individualized support from administrators and peers. They also note that NYU provides international students with numerous programs and extracurricular opportunities tailored to them that can help them stay engaged.

Listen to the full interview of Sherif Barsoum and Melissa Zuroff with Bakhtiyor Isoev on 4stay.

Student Success: Common Obstacles, Proven Solutions

In his interview with Isoev, NASPA CEO Kruger discusses how NASPA provides colleges and universities with the tools they need to help students from all backgrounds succeed.

Kruger defines what the term “student success” really means in the episode. He says that student success is a measure of degree progress, degree persistence, college completion, and, finally, the start of a successful post-college career.

“When we think about student success now,” Kruger says, “we think about all the building blocks necessary for students to be able to get through college and then begin to launch their career.”

Kruger observes that a current obstacle to student success is the COVID-19 pandemic. It has decreased student success for many students, especially those who were negatively affected by the economic downturn associated with the pandemic. He also notes that rates of anxiety and depression rose among students during the pandemic, which can impede students’ ability to succeed in college.

An effective way to overcome obstacles to student success is to help the student feel connected to their university and to provide them with one-on-one coaching support. “Coaching and mentoring are huge predictors of success,” Kruger states.

Listen to the full interview of Kevin Kruger with Bakhtiyor Isoev on 4stay.

About: The Education & Empowerment Podcast explores success and advancement through education by interviewing today's top leaders in the fields of education, business and technology. This show is brought to you by 4stay, a SaaS-enabled Online Booking marketplace for student and intern housing. Learn more at: https://4stay.com/

"Want to partner with 4stay? Explore our Turnkey All-in-One Solutions at offcampus.4stay.com or landlords.4stay.com.

Email us at ibr@4stay.com or learn more at 4stay.com

More episodes may be found here: https://podcast.4stay.com/

Press Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com



Media contact: Kisspr.com 972.437.8942





Attachment