Global Earphones and Headphones Market Outlook Report 2021 - In-Ear Devices are Expected to Reach $30 Billion by 2026

The global earphones and headphones market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during 2020-2026.
The market is witnessing the high adoption of true wireless headphones among consumers. In 2015, Bragi introduced the concept of true wireless headphones. However, Apple launched its AirPods along with the iPhone 7, which was a grand commercial success in late 2016.
The inclusion of active noise canceling, gesture controls, haptics, and biometric monitoring features have changed the headphones market's dynamics. True wireless devices allow the user to answer calls, listen to music, and integrate with hearing aids that help people suffering hearing disorders to hear distinctly, thereby enhancing the overall hearing experience. These devices are expected to provide real-time solutions such as language translation without mobile data, which will work with any smartphone.
In terms of revenue, in-ear devices are expected to reach $30 billion by 2026.
The growth in the music industry and the popularity of rapping have a positive effect on the adoption of headphones. Headphone manufacturers are collaborating with several music artists and celebrities to launch special edition devices. The growing adoption of smartphones has been pivotal in increasing the penetration of headphones. Advances in devices that can stream audio and video encourage users to invest in high-quality and sophisticated earphones.
Music enthusiasts are investing in high-quality, smart, and wireless headphones that are compatible with Bluetooth devices. Smart speakers and earphones offer several features to control ambient sounds and deliver a highly personalized listening experience. Lifecycle changes and replacement demands are the major factors contributing to the entertainment segment.
The global active noise cancellation (ANC) headphones market has witnessed tremendous growth over the last few years due to the rise in internet penetration and connected devices' popularity. The rising demand for ANC in several audio settings, including hearing aid and protective communication devices, drives the transition of ANC headphones into the hearables segment.
Smart headphones have witnessed major updates and are increasingly becoming convenient. Feature-loaded smart devices redefine the genre of wearables as they are integrating the functionalities and capabilities of electronic devices into an in-ear earbud. The demand for intelligent headphones has grown in recent years as the increasing number of consumers focus on product aesthetics.
Apple, Sony, and Samsung (Harman and JBL) offer high-priced headphones. The global premium headphones market is expected to reach over $22 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 11%. These devices cost a premium as they integrate hi-tech functionalities such as layered hearing and speech amplification with headphones. North America is expected to emerge as the largest market for premium-range earphones during the forecast period.
Headphones are sold retail distribution channels such as specialty stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, and online stores. Vendors in countries such as the US and the UK primarily sell earphones either in electronic stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, or online stores.
INSIGHTS BY VENDORS
Bose, Apple, Samsung, Sony, Sennheiser, and Skullcandy are the major vendors in the global earphones and headphones market. The market remains a little concentrated among the leading vendors that account for major revenue shares.
The influx of new vendors and tech startups venturing into the audio sector increases overall market competitiveness. Innovations, costs, and convenience play a crucial role in increasing demand. The adoption curve of smart headphones can be predicted by considering the diffusion of innovation of previous new technology products in the region. Partnerships with artists, event organizers, and other end-user application entities are other growth strategies adopted by vendors in recent years.
Prominent Vendors
- Apple
- Sony
- Samsung
- Bose
- Sennheiser
- Skullcandy
Other Prominent Vendors
- Anker
- LG Electronics
- Avanca
- Amkette
- ASUS
- Audio-Technica
- Beyerdynamic
- Bang & Olufsen
- Creative
- Denon
- Grado
- House of Marley
- Jays
- JVCKENWOOD
- Jabra
- Jaybird
- Logitech
- Monster
- Motorola
- Nuheara
- Panasonic
- Philips
- Onkyo & Pioneer
- Plantronics
- Shure
- Sol Republic
- Turtle Beach
- Urbanears
- Westone
- Alphabet
- Rowkin
- Crazybaby
- Earin
- Meizu
- Waverly Labs
- Mymanu
- Toshiba
- RHA
- Xiaomi
- Huawei
- CB3 Audio
- Cowin
- Bluedio
- MPOW
- Ailihen
- Kensington
- Zound
- Klipsch
- LITLIT
- Dibidog
- Letscom
- Koss
- Goang-Fann
- Master & Dynamic
- Nokia
- Gonoise
- JAM
- Imagine Marketing (boAt)
- BBK Electronics
- Microsoft
- JLab Audio
- Blaupunkt
- Sound Huggle
- Kokoon Technology
- MUZIK
- Nura
- Hooke Audio
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Rising Investments In Iot And Ai By Vendors - Smarter Products
7.3 Impact Of COVID-19
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Transition of Smart Wireless Headphones Into Hearables
8.2 Value-Added Features Becoming Standard
8.3 Adoption of New Technologies For Product Enrichment
8.4 Maximizing Audio Quality And Features While Reducing Bulk
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Innovations in Audio Technology & Headphones Manufacturing
9.2 Rising Demand from Fitness Enthusiasts Driving Sports Models
9.3 Rising Number of Smartphone Users And Tech-Savvy Consumers
9.4 Common Practice of Owning More Than One Pair
9.5 Rising Awareness of Hearing Ailments & NIHL Driving The ANC Segment
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Rising Prevalence of Counterfeit Products in a Fragmented Market
10.2 Reduced Ambient Awareness and Improper Fit Hindering True Wireless Headphones
10.3 Growing Health Concerns Due to Prolonged Use of Headphones
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Size & Forecast (Revenue & Unit)
11.2 Historical Data Analysis
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
12.3 Market Overview
12.4 In-Ear Headphones
12.5 On-Ear Headphones
12.6 Over-Ear Headphones
13 Technology
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
13.3 Market Overview
13.4 Wired
13.5 Wireless
13.6 True Wireless
14 Features
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
14.3 Market Overview
14.4 Smart Headphones
14.5 Non-Smart
15 End-Use
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
15.3 Market Overview
15.4 Entertainment Headphones
15.5 Sports Headphones
15.6 Gaming Headphones
16 Noise Cancellation
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
16.3 Market Overview
16.4 ANC Headphones
16.5 Passive Noise Cancellation Headphones
17 Price Range
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
17.3 Market Overview
17.4 Premium Range
17.5 Moderate Range
17.6 Low Range
18 Distribution
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Manufacture, Production, And Distribution
18.3 Distribution Through Retail Stores
18.4 Distribution Through Online Websites
19 Geography
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
19.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Units)
19.3 Geographic Overview
